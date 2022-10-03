Read full article on original website
Related
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Shocking Photos Taken From International Space Station Show Florida ‘Shedding’ Post Ian
Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the images showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane
WJHG-TV
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
‘It was horrifying’: Watch as Florida man rides out Hurricane Ian in his boat
A man and his cat rode out the fury of Hurricane Ian last week in his sailboat, which was his home before the storm.
Liberals meltdown after DeSantis claims ‘national regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was slammed by Twitter users after he claimed that the "national regime media" wanted to see Florida destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
WESH
'It's worse than the hurricane': Rising water may soon overtake homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It's not a sight most people expected to see, but five days after Hurricane Ian ripped across Central Florida, residents in St. Cloud are learning their homes may soon be under water. "Like a lot of water, but I've never seen something like this in...
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
WATCH: Section of Myrtle Beach Pier Gets Washed Away in Ian’s Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian made a third landfall in South Carolina on Friday (Sept. 30) after devastating parts of Florida and North Carolina. And it brought a storm surge strong enough to take out several Myrtle Beach Piers. When Ian hit the Palmetto State, it carried sustained winds of 85 mph. And...
Tampa-based K-9 rescue team finds survivor in rubble 4 days after Hurricane Ian
A Tampa-based search and rescue K-9 and his handler returned home after pulling a trapped survivor from Ian’s wreckage days after the storm struck Fort Myers.
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know what's next.
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian
Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
WESH
Video: Ian survivor spent hours hunkered down in closet with 7 dogs as storm hit
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Amy Lynn sheltered in her parents' home as Hurricane Ian lashed Sanibel Island. She said it was a terrifying experience, as five people and nine dogs held on through high winds and flood waters. She documented the intense storm as it caused damage to her...
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can receive some relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it is providing assistance in the form of grants to pay for temporary housing, personal property loss and other disaster-related expenses. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
2 bodies found after SUV gets swept away by hurricane flooding in Hardee County
Two people were killed Friday after their SUV was swept away by floodwaters in Hardee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0