ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
PLACIDA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#North Carolina#Weather#Hurricane Ian
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian

Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy