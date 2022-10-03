Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Greer’s Pumpkin Bread
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy from Greer’s joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for some Pumpkin Bread. She will be featuring pumpkin recipes throughout the month of October. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular attraction Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a brand new look
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A place many locals and tourists know and love is getting a makeover. Bellingrath Gardens and Home officially has a new look!. There was a room full of people waiting patiently inside the Magnolia Cafe to see the reveal of their new brand, along with a new logo.
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught in the Act: Thieves steal a/c unit from Rehm Animal Clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video caught a couple of thieves in the act stealing an air-conditioning unit from a local business. According to Mobile police, it happened Sunday at the Rehm Animal Clinic on U.S. 90. If you recognize either one of the men in the video, you are...
WALA-TV FOX10
Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet
The Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet is coming up. President, Chairman Megan Dulion, and Social - Recruitment, Melinda McGhee, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. The Banquet takes place October 22, 2022 at Moes BBQ Downtown from 6-10pm. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Bras Across the CAUSEway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bras Across the Causeway is happening this weekend. 5k, Fun Run, Family, Friends, Delicious Food provided by locally made Hall’s Sausage and Famous Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream and Warm Waffles! Beverages, DJ, Local Celeb Matt McCoy!. All proceeds go directly to local patients fighting...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two fires in two days, Fairhope Police searching for answers
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple fires in Fairhope have law enforcement believing people are lighting them on purpose. It’s been about a month since it’s rained in Fairhope, and officials said that makes lighting fires right now extra risky. “Right now, it is so dry that even the...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Semmes October Events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Goodwill launches new online thrift store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online. The 120-year-old nonprofit organization on Tuesday launched GoodwillFinds, a newly incorporated shopping venture that is making roughly 100,000 donated items available for purchase online and expanding Goodwill’s internet presence that until now had been limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
The 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown is coming up! This is largest and main fundraiser of the year for the Urban Emporium. The Urban Emporium is a non-profit retail incubator dedicated to the revitalization of retail in downtown Mobile. This grilled cheese competition has two categories which are restaurant and non-restaurant and three chances to win. There will be one restaurant and non-restaurant winner and a judge’s choice award!
WALA-TV FOX10
The benefits of therapy dogs with AltaPointe Health
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. That’s why every year the first week of October is celebrated as Mental Illness Awareness Week. Two furry friends from AltaPointe Health stopped by Studio10 to show how Pet Therapy is making a difference in mental healthcare right here along the Gulf Coast.
WALA-TV FOX10
17-year-old African leopard Katrina dies, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Katrina, a 17-year-old African leopard, has died, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Thursday. According to zoo officials, the leopard had been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Adam Langston and passed away due to health issues. Katrina was gifted to the zoo during the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
USO Running of the Bulls in downtown Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Running of the Bulls is a 3k fun run in downtown Pensacola and benefits the local USO. October 8th at 9:00 am hosted by Seville Quarter the 11th annual Running of the Bulls Pensacola version. Registration link at http://Pensabulls.com. Email from the website with any question.
WALA-TV FOX10
Coffee with a Cop in Bienville Square lets residents talk with officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds turned out Wednesday for “Coffee with a Cop Day” in Bienville Square. Multiple cities have these events, which offer resident a chance to talk directly to an officer about any concerns or questions they might have about safety. Others also take the opportunity to get to know our local officers.
WALA-TV FOX10
October Events with City of Mobile Parks & Recreation
There are so many fun events coming up in October in Mobile! Jonni Nottingham with the City of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department joins Studio 10 with details on all the activities, from Movies in the Park to MOBTtober Fest. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of stealing excavator
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after Mobile police said the caught him driving a piece of construction equipment that had been reported stolen. Officers responded to Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday regarding someone driving a reportedly stolen excavator. The subject was located and taken into custody. Police said William Starling, 41, took the excavator from a construction site.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Red Fish Blue Fish’s Short-Rib Penne
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are in the kitchen with Head Chef Chris Powers, and he is cooking up some short-rib penne. This delicious dish is one option you can find on their new fall menu. Red Fish Blue Fish was voted “Best In: Pensacola” Best Seafood Restaurant. Red Fish...
WALA-TV FOX10
Atlanta-based company Novelis breaks ground for $2.5 billion aluminum recycling and manufacturing plant in Baldwin County
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big day in Baldwin county. Local leaders broke ground on a new aluminum recycling and manufacturing center. The Atlanta-based company Novelis will begin building the more than $2.5 billion plant at the former South Alabama Mega Site near Bay Minette. Key elected...
WALA-TV FOX10
Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services
(WALA) - The Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services, ranging from education to recreation to social activities. The goal is to help youngsters develop and become viable citizens. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Sonya Smith and Tracie Brown with the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization...
Comments / 0