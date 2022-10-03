Read full article on original website
Southeastern Indiana REMC to Host Member Appreciation Event
The event will feature tours of the new campus and a free meal. (Osgood, Ind.) – Member Appreciation Day is a week away at Southeastern Indiana REMC. The “members only” event will take place at the REMC headquarters in Osgood on Friday, October 14 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Jared Leiker Unanimously Selected as Next LHS Principal
Leiker is in his sixth year as the Assistant Principal of Lawrenceburg Primary and Central Elementary schools. Jared Leiker. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mr. Jared Leiker, long-standing Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving School Board approval during a meeting on October 6. Mr. Leiker will begin working with current LHS Principal, Mr. Bill Snyder, beginning in January and will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July of 2023.
Batesville Manufacturer Wood-Mizer Support BHS Welding Lab
The technology welding lab is targeted for completion in the fall of 2023. (Batesville, Ind.) - The plan to construct a technology welding lab on the campus of Batesville High School (BHS) is proceeding, thanks to an investment from local Batesville manufacturer Wood-Mizer, LLC. This gift brings the total funds available for the project to roughly $1.5 million.
Indiana Lt. Governor Discovers Positive Happenings in Lawrenceburg
The Lt. Governor was in town last week for a guided tour. Left to right: Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Lawrenceburg Communications Manager Guinevere Banschbach, Redevelopment Director Bryan Messmore, and Lawrenceburg Main Street Director Michelle Cone. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Recently, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch along...
Indiana Students Get Free FAFSA Filing Help at College Goal Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS - Financial aid professionals from across Indiana will be volunteering at 39 sites to help collegebound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 PM (local time), November 6, 2022. The free program assists Indiana students in...
Deer of the Day 2022
Click the artwork above to visit Route 262 Outdoors' Facebook page. Buck or doe. Shotgun or bow. We are welcoming everybody’s nominations for the Eagle Country 99.3 Deer of the Day, presented by Route 262 Outdoors, located on....State Route 262 in Dillsboro, of course!. Route 262 Outdoors is Your...
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
ISP Troopers Start Solo Patrols
One of the two new ISP - Versailles Troopers is a St. Leon native. Troopers Payton Utterback and Brian Weigel with their first assigned police vehicles. Photo by Indiana State Police - Versailles Post. (Versailles, Ind.) – Two new Indiana State Troopers are set to begin solo patrols in the...
Hazardous Material Leak Training Scheduled at Lawrenceburg Distillery
Several emergency vehicles will be in the area this Saturday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Two local agencies are partnering with a local business for a full-scale training exercise. The Dearborn County Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) and Dearborn County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will hold the training exercise on Saturday,...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Aurora
The accident took place this morning on U.S. 50 near the Heart House. (Aurora, Ind.) – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning in Aurora. Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on U.S. 50 in the area of the Heart House around 5:48 a.m.
Brookville Woman Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
The crash took place this morning on State Road 46. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person was injured in a rollover crash in Ripley County. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash this morning on State Road 46, just west of the intersection of State Road 101.
NKY Car Dealer Indicted on Human Trafficking, Drug Possession Charges
An arrest was made on Wednesday. Jason Marley. Photo by the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A northern Kentucky car dealership owner has been indicted for human trafficking, forgery and drug possession. Jason Marley, 51, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of Human...
