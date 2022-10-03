Leiker is in his sixth year as the Assistant Principal of Lawrenceburg Primary and Central Elementary schools. Jared Leiker. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mr. Jared Leiker, long-standing Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving School Board approval during a meeting on October 6. Mr. Leiker will begin working with current LHS Principal, Mr. Bill Snyder, beginning in January and will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July of 2023.

