Columbia, SC

coladaily.com

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia

South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
COLUMBIA, SC
franchising.com

Bojangles Unveils Remodel Project in Columbia, South Carolina

October 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bojangles announced today a plan to remodel 25 restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the next three months, the brand will modernize 25 of its restaurants in the market, with each location adding elements of the brand’s new Genesis prototype by undergoing one of two remodel plans. The project showcases Bojangles’ ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current consumer demands.
COLUMBIA, SC
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour

Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
YORK, SC
News19 WLTX

Florida family evacuates home, moves to Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is rallying around a family who has lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Aimee Boots and her family were already planning to move from their home in Pine Island, Florida to Sumter when Hurricane Ian forced them out earlier than expected. "If I don’t...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Western Carolina State Fair features new competitions

From baking and canning to art and agriculture, competitions are a staple of the Western Carolina State Fair. This year, the fair will feature two new competitions: hay bale decorating and tablescaping during the 10 Best Days of Fall. Hay bale decorating. The contest is open to anyone who wants...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers

​One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. ​CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
AUGUSTA, GA

