Read full article on original website
Related
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Patrick Beverley fires back at Skip Bayless for desperately trying to stir Lakers drama
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have the best vibes last season, so the decision to trade for Patrick Beverley and pair him with longtime nemesis Russell Westbrook seemed a bit odd when the move went down. The last thing this team needed was another demonstrative personality in the room.
3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster
While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
Cardinals fans bolt early after Game 1 ninth-inning collapse (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals fans left early after a ninth-inning collapse for the ages against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cards entered the ninth inning of their Game 1 tilt against the Phillies with a 2-0 lead. Before they knew it, a collapse of epic proportions led to a 6-3 defeat. St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Braves get perfect injury update on Spencer Strider ahead of playoffs
The Atlanta Braves got a great update on pitcher Spencer Strider heading into the playoffs. Strider, a rookie, was one of the best stories in baseball this season. The added rest thanks to an NL East division victory should be enough time to allow Strider back on the mound in a best-of-5 playoff series. Strider’s been out since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, but that should chain by the start of the NLDS.
MLB・
Atlanta Falcons add some reinforcements to its secondary
If you are going to lose a player, then you can only hope that you can also add a player and that is the case for the Atlanta Falcons this week. You have probably heard a million times by now that Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on the injured reserve and while that is bad news, the good news is that the team has added a player to their roster from the injured reserve.
Ryan Helsley injury makes Cardinals collapse even more devastating
Things might get even worse for the St. Louis Cardinals after the ninth-inning collapse with Ryan Helsley’s status in flux due to injury. Friday was rough for the St. Louis Cardinals, who blew a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth to lose Game 1 of the NL Wildcard series against the Phillies.
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0