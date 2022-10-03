ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalopnik

BMW Says Everyone Wants a Luxury EV

BMW claims Americans love high-dollar EVs, The U.S. is headed back to the cobalt mines, and Stellantis is somehow being buoyed by Dodge and Chrysler. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, October 7, 2022. 1st Gear: Everyone and Their Mother Wants a BMW EV, Apparently. BMW...
CARS
Jalopnik

Tesla Bails on Ultrasonic Sensors for Future Production, Report Says

If there’s one thing that Tesla loves, it’s hyping up the capabilities of its Autopilot driver assistance system. I mean, hot damn, they love talking about how much safer it is than a human driver and how it’s going to lead to robotaxis in the future and a bunch of other nonsense, and that it’s going to do so without the use of lidar.
CARS
Jalopnik

Elon Musk Says Tesla Semi Is Finally in Production, and Pepsi Gets the First One

Five years after Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Semi to the world, a few of them will finally be making it into a customer’s hands. Better late than never, I suppose. Musk made the announcement – as is tradition — on Twitter, a place he may or may not own at some point in the future. After years of waiting, PepsiCo will be the first company to receive the electric trucks.
INDUSTRY
Jalopnik

At $13,500, Is This 1988 Nissan Stanza MPV the Next Radwood Star?

With its 4WD and B-pillar-less mega-door openings, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Stanza has some really cool features. Let’s see what we think it should rightfully cost in cold hard cash. It took five minutes and nine votes before anyone had a positive opinion on yesterday’s $38,500...
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

You Have All Disappointed Me Once Again

When people say, “the world is your canvas,” I don’t think they were talking about literally leaving everything in your life a boring shade of white, but it seems that car buyers are just desperate to maintain a grayscale world, iSeeCars reports. And that is extremely disappointing. You have all disappointed me.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

Mercedes-Benz A- and B-Class Aren't Dead Quite Yet

The Mercedes-Benz A and B-Class aren’t dead just yet. We’ve reported the company is most likely killing off its base models, but not before a mid-cycle refresh. Although, refresh may be putting it a bit too strongly for both models. Pretty much the only difference on the outside...
CARS
Jalopnik

Uber Is Back in 'Autonomous' Years After Fatal Crash

Uber is partnering with the Hyundai-Aptiv joint autonomous vehicle venture Motional in a huge 10-year agreement that could potentially create, according to the companies “...one of the largest deployments of autonomous vehicles on a major ride-hail network, with the potential to reach millions of Uber riders.”. The joint press...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Jalopnik

At $9,900, Is This 1994 Volvo 940 Turbo Wagon a Sweet Swede?

Boxing Day may be over two months away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the boxy efficiency of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo. Let’s see if we can also appreciate what buying it should cost. I think we all tend to get tired...
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

The Prologue EV Is a Return to Simple, Sensible Honda Design

Honda’s first big EV bet here in the States will be the Ultium-based Prologue, an SUV built atop General Motors technology. It’s due to arrive in 2024, but we’re getting an extra early look at it today, as Honda’s just revealed a small collection of exterior and interior photos.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Dangers of an All-SUV Police Force Fleet

The mass adoption of SUVs in America is apparent almost everywhere, but no where is it more visible than in the nation’s police departments. The flashing red-and-blue lights now ride higher on SUVs more often than sedans now, and that’s not necessarily good news for police or citizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jalopnik

The 2023 Audi RS5 Competition Adds the Wrong Kind of Imperfection

Everyone loves to complain that modern cars have lost their character. They’re too competent, too isolated, too good. The cars of old were better because they were worse, these people say; automakers should start making cars worse to improve them. But what would it look like if a manufacturer actually listened to that advice? If a company known for tech and luxury decided to bank on character instead?
CARS
Jalopnik

At $19,500, Could This Custom 2003 VW Beetle Pickup Your Spirits?

Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volkswagen Beetle pickup has a clean title as confirmed by its Carfax. That means its custom booty was crafted not as the result of an accident, but just because. Let’s see if that laissez-faire attitude extends to its price. Owing to its...
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Genesis GV70 3.5 AWD Rules, Seriously

Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen these days. Every automaker seems to offer one, with varying degrees of success. While the format is more or less established, there’s one luxury crossover that deserves some extra attention. It’s the 2022 Genesis GV70, and, like basically every Genesis product, it punches way above its weight class.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower New Car Prices Won't Matter

There’s really no such thing as good news, or at least if there is, it comes with a price, literally. NBC News is reporting that new car prices may finally start to decline as 2022 wraps up, but higher interest rates will keep monthly payments pretty much the same.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

We'll Get Our First Camouflage-Free Look at Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar on October 30

Once upon a time, Enzo Ferrari said that the prettiest race car is the one that wins the best, or something. It makes for a slick quote, and we can all understand Ferrari’s point, but that doesn’t make it true. The Scuderia couldn’t buy a win during the 1992 Formula 1 season for example, and yet that fact does nothing to abate my appreciation for the F92A’s silhouette.
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Automakers Can Reduce Dealer Markups With a Simple Policy

Most dealers are suffering from inventory shortages and this has created a market where most new cars sell for over the MSRP. We have covered cases of extreme price gouging. Although dealer franchise laws limit the leverage an automaker has to stop this, there is a relatively simple solution if the manufacturers are actually serious about putting consumers first.
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The RadRunner 2 E-Bike: What Do You Want to Know?

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the electric bike space over the past few years, you might have noticed a few fledgling brands coming in and shaking things up faster than cycling stalwarts like Giant, Cannondale and Specialized could hop on the e-bike hype train. Dutch company VanMoof...
BICYCLES

