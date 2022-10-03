Read full article on original website
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
BMW Says Everyone Wants a Luxury EV
BMW claims Americans love high-dollar EVs, The U.S. is headed back to the cobalt mines, and Stellantis is somehow being buoyed by Dodge and Chrysler. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, October 7, 2022. 1st Gear: Everyone and Their Mother Wants a BMW EV, Apparently. BMW...
Tesla Bails on Ultrasonic Sensors for Future Production, Report Says
If there’s one thing that Tesla loves, it’s hyping up the capabilities of its Autopilot driver assistance system. I mean, hot damn, they love talking about how much safer it is than a human driver and how it’s going to lead to robotaxis in the future and a bunch of other nonsense, and that it’s going to do so without the use of lidar.
Elon Musk Says Tesla Semi Is Finally in Production, and Pepsi Gets the First One
Five years after Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Semi to the world, a few of them will finally be making it into a customer’s hands. Better late than never, I suppose. Musk made the announcement – as is tradition — on Twitter, a place he may or may not own at some point in the future. After years of waiting, PepsiCo will be the first company to receive the electric trucks.
At $13,500, Is This 1988 Nissan Stanza MPV the Next Radwood Star?
With its 4WD and B-pillar-less mega-door openings, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Stanza has some really cool features. Let’s see what we think it should rightfully cost in cold hard cash. It took five minutes and nine votes before anyone had a positive opinion on yesterday’s $38,500...
You Have All Disappointed Me Once Again
When people say, “the world is your canvas,” I don’t think they were talking about literally leaving everything in your life a boring shade of white, but it seems that car buyers are just desperate to maintain a grayscale world, iSeeCars reports. And that is extremely disappointing. You have all disappointed me.
Mercedes-Benz A- and B-Class Aren't Dead Quite Yet
The Mercedes-Benz A and B-Class aren’t dead just yet. We’ve reported the company is most likely killing off its base models, but not before a mid-cycle refresh. Although, refresh may be putting it a bit too strongly for both models. Pretty much the only difference on the outside...
Uber Is Back in 'Autonomous' Years After Fatal Crash
Uber is partnering with the Hyundai-Aptiv joint autonomous vehicle venture Motional in a huge 10-year agreement that could potentially create, according to the companies “...one of the largest deployments of autonomous vehicles on a major ride-hail network, with the potential to reach millions of Uber riders.”. The joint press...
At $9,900, Is This 1994 Volvo 940 Turbo Wagon a Sweet Swede?
Boxing Day may be over two months away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the boxy efficiency of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo. Let’s see if we can also appreciate what buying it should cost. I think we all tend to get tired...
The Prologue EV Is a Return to Simple, Sensible Honda Design
Honda’s first big EV bet here in the States will be the Ultium-based Prologue, an SUV built atop General Motors technology. It’s due to arrive in 2024, but we’re getting an extra early look at it today, as Honda’s just revealed a small collection of exterior and interior photos.
The Dangers of an All-SUV Police Force Fleet
The mass adoption of SUVs in America is apparent almost everywhere, but no where is it more visible than in the nation’s police departments. The flashing red-and-blue lights now ride higher on SUVs more often than sedans now, and that’s not necessarily good news for police or citizens.
The 2023 Audi RS5 Competition Adds the Wrong Kind of Imperfection
Everyone loves to complain that modern cars have lost their character. They’re too competent, too isolated, too good. The cars of old were better because they were worse, these people say; automakers should start making cars worse to improve them. But what would it look like if a manufacturer actually listened to that advice? If a company known for tech and luxury decided to bank on character instead?
At $19,500, Could This Custom 2003 VW Beetle Pickup Your Spirits?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volkswagen Beetle pickup has a clean title as confirmed by its Carfax. That means its custom booty was crafted not as the result of an accident, but just because. Let’s see if that laissez-faire attitude extends to its price. Owing to its...
Ford Commemorates the 2016 Le Mans-Winning Ford GT LM With New Ford GT LM Edition Ford GT
Ford has been working on retiring its GT supercar for a while now, with many special editions inspired by historic racing liveries. Now, according to an announcement by Ford, they’re closing down the bar and turning on the lights with this last special edition, dubbed the GT LM. The...
Need for Speed Unbound Chases Those Underground Vibes With a Divisive New Look
Electronic Arts finally revealed Need for Speed Unbound on Thursday, the next installment in the long-running racing franchise, due out on December 2. It’s the first made by Burnout-dev Criterion Games since 2012's Need for Speed Most Wanted, and it’s going for something notably unlike any of its predecessors.
The 2022 Genesis GV70 3.5 AWD Rules, Seriously
Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen these days. Every automaker seems to offer one, with varying degrees of success. While the format is more or less established, there’s one luxury crossover that deserves some extra attention. It’s the 2022 Genesis GV70, and, like basically every Genesis product, it punches way above its weight class.
Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower New Car Prices Won't Matter
There’s really no such thing as good news, or at least if there is, it comes with a price, literally. NBC News is reporting that new car prices may finally start to decline as 2022 wraps up, but higher interest rates will keep monthly payments pretty much the same.
We'll Get Our First Camouflage-Free Look at Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar on October 30
Once upon a time, Enzo Ferrari said that the prettiest race car is the one that wins the best, or something. It makes for a slick quote, and we can all understand Ferrari’s point, but that doesn’t make it true. The Scuderia couldn’t buy a win during the 1992 Formula 1 season for example, and yet that fact does nothing to abate my appreciation for the F92A’s silhouette.
Automakers Can Reduce Dealer Markups With a Simple Policy
Most dealers are suffering from inventory shortages and this has created a market where most new cars sell for over the MSRP. We have covered cases of extreme price gouging. Although dealer franchise laws limit the leverage an automaker has to stop this, there is a relatively simple solution if the manufacturers are actually serious about putting consumers first.
The RadRunner 2 E-Bike: What Do You Want to Know?
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the electric bike space over the past few years, you might have noticed a few fledgling brands coming in and shaking things up faster than cycling stalwarts like Giant, Cannondale and Specialized could hop on the e-bike hype train. Dutch company VanMoof...
