Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5 Wide Receiver Preview: Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis are solid No. 3 WRs with upside
I need to admit something to you. I was way too high on Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis coming out of college. I thought both could be the best wide receivers in the 2017 class if everything went right. Just for reference, Cooper Kupp was in that class. So, yeah, I enjoyed it when Davis and Reynolds were both top-15 wide receivers in Week 4. And it's not that outlandish to believe it could happen again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopeful to return in Week 9
Chinn said he is dealing with a "really bad strain" in his injured hamstring and hopes to return quickly after his four-game hiatus on IR, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Chinn will not be eligible to return until at least Week 9 after being placed on injured...
CBS Sports
Jimbo Fisher contract buyout: How much money Texas A&M would owe coach if Aggies move on from mega-deal
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2022 season with his Aggies falling to 3-2 and out of the AP Top 25 for the second straight year. However, if power brokers around the program want to make a coaching change, it won't come cheap.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction
Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Patriots duo has big potential against Lions
There's a powerful list of running back injuries for Week 5 -- Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, Alvin Kamara, Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson, David Montgomery, Melvn Gordon, Brian Robinson, Elijah Mitchell, Justice Hill, Damien Williams, Tyrion Davis-Price and Boston Scott. And that doesn't include the unfortunate season-ending knee injury to Javonte Williams. So which running backs should you be counting on this week?
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday
Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill a prominent role in the middle of the Broncos' defense.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders replace Carson Wentz with QB at No. 2; Panthers, Texans also address position
Some of these veteran-quarterback experiments already look to have failed. The Baker Mayfield experiment in Carolina and the Carson Wentz experiment in Washington. Heck, in Pittsburgh, it already did, with Mitch Trubisky getting benched for Kenny Pickett. This mock is loaded with those teams addressing the quarterback position in the...
CBS Sports
Week 6 college football picks, odds, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This three-leg parlay returns 6-1
After looking like the clear-cut top team in college football through three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs hit some speed bumps over the past two weeks. They came out unscathed in the loss column, but shaky wins against Kent State and Missouri were enough to drop them to No. 2 in AP Poll. The Week 6 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook list the Bulldogs as 30-point favorites as they host Auburn in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Officially ruled out
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Williams continues to deal with a sprained ankle and will be held out for a second consecutive game. Marcell Harris should see increased playing time once again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Comes up short in Week 5 loss
Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
Comments / 0