Which places in the SC Midlands got the most rain from Hurricane Ian? Here are the totals

By Patrick McCreless
 4 days ago

The Midlands avoided the bulk of rain from Hurricane Ian last week, but the area still got its fair share.

The storm, which made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, dropped several inches of rain across the Midlands.

However, the rainfall was not spread out evenly, with some places getting much wetter than others, according to the National Weather Service.

A rainfall monitor on Fountain Lake Drive near Lake Marion reported the most rain at 5.22 inches, NWS data shows.

Northwest Columbia also saw some of the highest totals, with a report showing that 4.76 inches fell over the course of the storm. Other areas of Columbia saw far less rain, with 3.59 inches reported in the southwest and 3 inches in the northern areas of the city. The Columbia Metropolitan Airport reported just 1.84 inches.

The police department for the town of Batesburg-Leesville in Lexington and Saluda counties, reported the smallest rainfall totals for the Midlands at 0.75 inches, NWS data shows.

To look at the entire list of reported rainfall totals from Hurricane Ian for the Midlands, click here .

