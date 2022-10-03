ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
Madison, WI
College Sports
State
Utah State
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Barry Alvarez
Person
Scott Frost
Yardbarker

Kansas coach Lance Leipold shoots down Wisconsin rumblings: 'We have no plans on going anywhere'

Lance Leipold would make a ton of sense as Wisconsin football's next head coach. In fact, he probably makes too much sense for the faithful fans of Kansas football. The Jayhawks finally have a product on the field they can be proud of. Kansas has long been a basketball school and that's not changing anytime soon. Still, Leipold has Kansas at 5-0 and ranked No. 19 in college football in just his second season in Lawrence.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Arizona State#Georgia Tech#Frost On The Same Day
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska RB elevated to roster for Thursday Night Football

Former Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo will play tonight for the Denver Broncos after Latavius Murray was declared inactive. The Broncos recently signed Murray, but he will be inactive after a brief turnaround from travelling to London last week for New Orleans. The Broncos are also looking to replace the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time

Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Preview: Wisconsin at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Following the firing of former Paul Chryst, Jim Leonhard makes his debut as Wisconsin's head coach on Saturday. Leonhard's first task? Picking up the pieces of a broken locker room, stunned by the news that their leader would not be moving forward with them. "This situation is...
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday

Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy