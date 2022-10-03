ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutters' Director of Smiles honored by West Branch Hall of Fame

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
Rhashan West-Bey, the Williamsport Crosscutters Director of Smiles, has been recognized as the Volunteer of the Year by the West Branch Valley Sports Hall.

West-Bey is a notable face at Historic Bowman Field. He joined the Cutters in 2003 as a year-round volunteer at the ballpark.

During the season, he stocks the souvenir store daily, greets fans at the front gate, assists with promotions and sings “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the 7th inning stretch.

Recognized everywhere he goes, Rhashan is easily the most popular person in the ballpark, as evidenced by the pins, plush dolls and more that the team has produced in his likeness over the years including five bobbleheads.

Additionally, West-Bey was featured on a baseball card produced by Topps that was inserted into packs of its Pro Debut product in 2016 that was available nationally.

“We are delighted that the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame has seen fit to honor Rhashan as the Volunteer of the Year,” said Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi. “He’s an invaluable part of our organization year-round. We invite Cutters fans to come out and support him as he receives this special honor.”

View the NCPA feature video of Rhashan here .

West Branch Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction class for 2022 includes living inductees: Jason Bohn, Ron Bowes, Joe Caruso, Amanda Daneker, Mike Mussina, Matthew Neenan, Mike "Ace" Packer, Chevon Troutman, George Way and Jessica Zinobile. Deceased inductees are Bill Blacksmith, Deb Holmes and Tim Montgomery.

West-Bey will receive the recognition during the annual Hall of Fame banquet at the Genetti Hotel & Suites in Williamsport on Sunday, Nov. 13. The deadline for registration for the banquet is Monday, Oct. 31.

Ticket for the induction banquet are available for $35 from Cindy Fawess-Aber by e-mailing cindyfawess1@gmail.com , by calling 570-713-4215 or 570-742-7942, or mailing a check made payable to the West Branch Valley Sports Hall of Fame mailed to Cindy Fawess, 358 Vine St., Milton, PA 17847.

When making reservations, it is requested that you send attendees full name as well as a contact person and phone number in case of questions.

Each table seats no more than eight individuals, so please keep that in mind if making reservations for a group larger than eight. It is also requested that you notify us of what inductee you are there to see and choose an entrée – either chicken, gluten-free or vegetarian.

