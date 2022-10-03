ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, PA

47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions

One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Visit an Old Coal-Mining Town Turned Into a Cool Bike Haven

When visitors arrive in the tiny, rural Pennsylvania hamlet of Confluence, it’s often by bicycle. Nestled in the Allegheny mountains, the town is home to just around 600 people—and biking wasn’t always so popular here. For generations, life in Confluence revolved around coal mining and logging. The town hammered out a rhythm of life familiar to rural Appalachian outposts for over a century until those industries began to dry up. When opportunity floundered and left, the town found itself full of shuttered storefronts and empty eateries. Residents wondered what would save their town. They never expected it to be bikes.
CONFLUENCE, PA
Fatal Cambria County Fall

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Johnstown City Council Meeting

The City Council of the City of Johnstown held a special council meeting and workshop Wednesday evening. The meeting was called in order to hold a workshop and discussion on the disbursement of the ARPA , or American Rescue Plan Act funds that aid public health and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman makes stop in Murrysville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With just over 30 days until the November election, U.S. senate nominee John Fetterman was out in Westmoreland County, hoping to gain some last-minute support.Fetterman made a stop in Murrysville to thank volunteers for their hard work throughout the campaign and to encourage them to keep going.The former Braddock mayor shared about how he knows that every vote counts."I won my very first election running for mayor in Braddock by one vote," Fetterman said. "One vote. That's the truth. One vote. Can you imagine that my entire life was changed by one single vote? I never would have been the mayor. I never would've gotten to be Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor. And I wouldn't be able to be standing here with you tonight."During the event, Fetterman spoke about topics including abortion rights and the state's minimum wage.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Quemahoning Township sent two people to the hospital, one of which is being treated for serious injuries. The crash happened Oct. 5 around 1:35 p.m. while 38-year-old Howard Nicholson Jr., of Rockwood, was heading north on Stoystown Road in his Jeep Renegade, according to state […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Rt 160 Rollover Accident

One person was injured and trapped in a rollover accident that happened in Cambria County. According to the Adams Township Fire Chief the accident happened in Elton on Route 160. The person trapped inside the vehicle needed to have the roof cut off to get the out. Officials say the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
WINDBER, PA
Chambersburg police investigating vandalism incidents

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents. The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Police: Three women tied up and held captive, tripwires found in man’s house

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police responding to a 911 call from a distressed woman said they found three women being held captive inside a home. A criminal complaint obtained by WJAC filed by the Johnstown Police Department says officers were initially called to a home in the city by a “distressed woman” who told officers she had been tied up but was able to break free and call the police.
No major injuries in Route 981 crash in New Alexandria

Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in New Alexandria. Fire and EMS crews responded to the intersection of Route 981 and William Penn Highway just before 5:45 a.m. Route 981 was closed down at Route 22 while officials investigated and cleared the scene, emergency dispatchers said. It reopened about an hour later, according to 911 officials.
NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

