Morgan Messenger
47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions
One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
Thrillist
Visit an Old Coal-Mining Town Turned Into a Cool Bike Haven
When visitors arrive in the tiny, rural Pennsylvania hamlet of Confluence, it’s often by bicycle. Nestled in the Allegheny mountains, the town is home to just around 600 people—and biking wasn’t always so popular here. For generations, life in Confluence revolved around coal mining and logging. The town hammered out a rhythm of life familiar to rural Appalachian outposts for over a century until those industries began to dry up. When opportunity floundered and left, the town found itself full of shuttered storefronts and empty eateries. Residents wondered what would save their town. They never expected it to be bikes.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Cambria County Fall
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
fox8tv.com
Johnstown City Council Meeting
The City Council of the City of Johnstown held a special council meeting and workshop Wednesday evening. The meeting was called in order to hold a workshop and discussion on the disbursement of the ARPA , or American Rescue Plan Act funds that aid public health and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
2 Westmoreland men accused of causing $2,500 damage to Somerset soybean fields
Two Westmoreland County men are accused by state police of driving four-wheelers through Somerset County soybean fields last month, causing $2,500 in damage. The two men, both 19, from Irwin and Jeannette, were not named in a news release about the Sept. 3 incident. Troopers said the pair drove onto...
American Legion manager in Somerset County accused of stealing $38k in funds
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Markleton woman faces a slew of felony charges for allegedly stealing $38,502 in American Legion funds, most of which went toward gambling. The investigation into 43-year-old Regina Sanner began at the beginning of August when members of the American Legion Post #279 in Black Township reported to state police […]
Another man accused of luring ‘teen’ by social media group in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man is under arrest after a local social media group called the police, accusing him of trying to lure a 15-year-old to meet him at the park. Court documents show 36-year-old Todd D Guldenschuh, of Ligonier in Westmoreland County, was taken into custody on Oct. 4 after police were called […]
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man cited after base jumping off windmill in Somerset County
STONYCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a Pittsburgh man was cited after base jumping off a windmill in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County. Police said the incident happened on the morning of Sept. 3. Bader Abulaban, 33, faces summary charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Police...
wccsradio.com
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman makes stop in Murrysville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With just over 30 days until the November election, U.S. senate nominee John Fetterman was out in Westmoreland County, hoping to gain some last-minute support.Fetterman made a stop in Murrysville to thank volunteers for their hard work throughout the campaign and to encourage them to keep going.The former Braddock mayor shared about how he knows that every vote counts."I won my very first election running for mayor in Braddock by one vote," Fetterman said. "One vote. That's the truth. One vote. Can you imagine that my entire life was changed by one single vote? I never would have been the mayor. I never would've gotten to be Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor. And I wouldn't be able to be standing here with you tonight."During the event, Fetterman spoke about topics including abortion rights and the state's minimum wage.
1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Quemahoning Township sent two people to the hospital, one of which is being treated for serious injuries. The crash happened Oct. 5 around 1:35 p.m. while 38-year-old Howard Nicholson Jr., of Rockwood, was heading north on Stoystown Road in his Jeep Renegade, according to state […]
Police investigating case of people accused of jumping off wind turbines in Somerset
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 […]
fox8tv.com
Rt 160 Rollover Accident
One person was injured and trapped in a rollover accident that happened in Cambria County. According to the Adams Township Fire Chief the accident happened in Elton on Route 160. The person trapped inside the vehicle needed to have the roof cut off to get the out. Officials say the...
Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating vandalism incidents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents. The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Police: Three women tied up and held captive, tripwires found in man’s house
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police responding to a 911 call from a distressed woman said they found three women being held captive inside a home. A criminal complaint obtained by WJAC filed by the Johnstown Police Department says officers were initially called to a home in the city by a “distressed woman” who told officers she had been tied up but was able to break free and call the police.
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
No major injuries in Route 981 crash in New Alexandria
Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in New Alexandria. Fire and EMS crews responded to the intersection of Route 981 and William Penn Highway just before 5:45 a.m. Route 981 was closed down at Route 22 while officials investigated and cleared the scene, emergency dispatchers said. It reopened about an hour later, according to 911 officials.
Pa. crash claims 1 victim; speed played role, coroner says
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, according to state police and the county coroner, Trib Live reported. According to the news outlet, Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when...
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
