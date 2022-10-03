Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Related
See who’s running for a State Senate seat representing parts of Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Some Jackson County residents will help pick the winner of a newly-drawn Michigan Senate seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Republican candidate Jonathan Lindsey of Bronson defeated Kim LaSata of Niles in the Aug. 2 primary election for the new 17th District State Senate seat. Now he faces Democratic candidate Scott Rex Starr of Coldwater.
Detroit Lions remain confident in short-term fix at kicker and Austin Seibert
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain on the quest to find stability at kicker, with a new short-term fix in the house and Austin Seibert back at practice. Dominik Eberle was released after missing two extra-point attempts and sending a kick out of bounds in last week’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Seibert has been dealing with a right groin injury over the previous two weeks. The 25-year-old kicker returned to practice earlier this week, and the team continues to feel like he can be the long-term answer.
Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
Patriots place ex-Michigan State QB on injured reserve before game vs. Lions
ALLEN PARK -- The New England Patriots are going through some things at quarterback ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, while former Michigan State standout Brian Hoyer landed on injured reserve with a concussion, per NFL Network. Hoyer left last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a brain injury, which pushed fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe into action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vandercook Lake selects Ann Arbor Pioneer principal to lead district
JACKSON, MI - After an eight-year stint as principal at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, Tracey Lowder is returning to Jackson County, where he attended school and spent 16 years as an educator. Lowder was unanimously selected by the Vandercook Lake School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to become the...
Lions at Patriots: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 5
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) hit the road to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in a crucial game before the bye week. Detroit has the league’s highest-scoring offense through four games, while its defense is once again among the league’s worst. This post will serve...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Historic Huron River bridge near Ann Arbor closing for second time this year
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The next phase of a rehabilitation project will close a 146-year-old bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor for the second time this year. The wrought-iron Maple Road Bridge in Ann Arbor Township, also known as the Foster Bridge, was off-limits to traffic for seven weeks this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights
Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
All lanes of I-69 in Flint open from Fenton Road to Dort Highway, Whitmer announces
FLINT, MI – Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Flint this afternoon to announce the official reopening of I-69 through the heart of the city after a two-year, $100 million construction project. All lanes of I-69 in each direction between Fenton Road and M-54 (Dort Highway) officially reopened today, with local...
New restaurant coming, trial begins for men accused of governor kidnap plot: Jackson headlines Oct. 1-6
JACKSON, MI – A new restaurant is coming to Jackson soon, bringing residents a whole new flavor of Mexican cuisine. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Jackson soon. Judith and Josue Orozco are opening La...
Zingerman’s Soy Vey! is a hearty sandwich that packs an extra pickle punch
ANN ARBOR, MI — I thought I’d already tried just about every flavor combination that could be squeezed into one sandwich, but that was until I recently ventured to Zingerman’s Deli. On a mission to find out how the #246 Soy Vey! stacks up against my old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan High School Football - How to Watch Week 7′s Big Games | Live Stream Info, Start Times
Just a few weeks left in the Michigan High School Football regular season. Some of the state’s top teams are looking to keep their perfect records in tact, while others are simply trying to make the playoffs in Week 7. Many football games this season are live-streamed and available...
Sparks fly as Ann Arbor council factions debate importance of party labels
ANN ARBOR, MI — A last push for nonpartisan elections by the outgoing minority faction on Ann Arbor’s City Council failed in a 7-4 vote along factional lines this week. The four members leaving office next month — Kathy Griswold, Jeff Hayner, Elizabeth Nelson and Ali Ramlawi — pushed for putting a ballot proposal before voters in November 2023, asking to amend the city charter to require the mayor and council to be chosen in future elections without party labels.
Michigan man stole 7,000 identities, used them to get free Medicaid cell phones, prosecutor says
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of purchasing thousands of stolen identities off the dark web and using them to get free government cell phones that he then sold for profit, authorities said. The fraud cost the state of Michigan about $11 million in payments, which was later...
See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools
JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
Ammo dog to start work at Oxford High School
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, MI – An ammunition detection dog is getting ready to start work at Oxford High School, WXYZ Detroit reports. Daisy, a 2-year-old, chocolate Labrador Retriever, arrived in Oakland County Thursday evening, Oct. 6, after a flight from Texas where she and her handler, a retired police officer, received training, the report said.
See robots, live music at Ann Arbor’s weeklong technology showcase
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A weeklong technology showcase is coming back to Ann Arbor with events like the Green Fair, a seminar on women in technology and the return of a live music show. A2Tech360, hosted by Ann Arbor SPARK, is running from Oct. 7-14, with 26 events throughout the...
These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
Police shot at Michigan man 38 times in 3 seconds after he charged at officers with knife
DETROIT -- Officers responding to a call for man having a mental health crisis fired 38 shots at him in three seconds after he charged at officers while holding a knife. Body cam footage released by the Detroit Police Department Tuesday shows officers trying to get Porter Burks, 20, to drop his knife and speak with them.
MLive
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0