Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions remain confident in short-term fix at kicker and Austin Seibert

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain on the quest to find stability at kicker, with a new short-term fix in the house and Austin Seibert back at practice. Dominik Eberle was released after missing two extra-point attempts and sending a kick out of bounds in last week’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Seibert has been dealing with a right groin injury over the previous two weeks. The 25-year-old kicker returned to practice earlier this week, and the team continues to feel like he can be the long-term answer.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
BRIGHTON, MI
MLive

Patriots place ex-Michigan State QB on injured reserve before game vs. Lions

ALLEN PARK -- The New England Patriots are going through some things at quarterback ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, while former Michigan State standout Brian Hoyer landed on injured reserve with a concussion, per NFL Network. Hoyer left last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a brain injury, which pushed fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe into action.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Lions at Patriots: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 5

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) hit the road to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in a crucial game before the bye week. Detroit has the league’s highest-scoring offense through four games, while its defense is once again among the league’s worst. This post will serve...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights

Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Sparks fly as Ann Arbor council factions debate importance of party labels

ANN ARBOR, MI — A last push for nonpartisan elections by the outgoing minority faction on Ann Arbor’s City Council failed in a 7-4 vote along factional lines this week. The four members leaving office next month — Kathy Griswold, Jeff Hayner, Elizabeth Nelson and Ali Ramlawi — pushed for putting a ballot proposal before voters in November 2023, asking to amend the city charter to require the mayor and council to be chosen in future elections without party labels.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools

JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Ammo dog to start work at Oxford High School

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, MI – An ammunition detection dog is getting ready to start work at Oxford High School, WXYZ Detroit reports. Daisy, a 2-year-old, chocolate Labrador Retriever, arrived in Oakland County Thursday evening, Oct. 6, after a flight from Texas where she and her handler, a retired police officer, received training, the report said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

