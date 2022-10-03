ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallitzin, PA

WTAJ

Annual Haunted Forest event to take place in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is daring you to come check out their 2nd annual Haunted Forest this Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, the outdoor event will take place at Benzinger Park located at 133 Fleming Road in St. Marys from 7 to 10 […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Morgan Messenger

47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions

One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
WTAJ

License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
White Township, PA
Government
City
Gallitzin, PA
City
White Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Raystown Lake to go through controlled drawdown

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has begun a controlled lake drawdown. Current projections estimate that the lake will reach the first target elevation of 783 (a 3 – foot drop from summer pool) on or before Saturday, Oct. 15. The lake will remain at this elevation until […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Fatal Cambria County Fall

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man died after falling in creek

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man died Thursday morning after falling into a creek Wednesday evening. Howard G. Monench, 85 was walking around his property on Akers Street when he lost his footing, got caught in a mesh fence and fell into the creek. According to Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, Monench died […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Kristen Walters

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
LIMERICK, PA

