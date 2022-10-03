Read full article on original website
Valve’s Steam Deck can now be bought without a reservation
The Steam Deck, the gaming handheld from Valve, can now be bought without a reservation. The long wait for those interested in checking out Valve’s first foray into handheld gaming is finally over. Players can buy one directly from the official website, without having to place a reservation and wait in a long queue, as the hardware’s earliest adopters have had to until now.
Square Enix recommends changing your ‘Final Fantasy 14’ password following attempted hack
Square Enix has raised the alarm about an attempted hack of Final Fantasy 14’s account management system, and is encouraging players to change their passwords. In a post on the Lodestone blog, the publisher revealed that it was experiencing an attack that is attempting to gain access to the Square Enix Account Management System, by using email address and password combinations that seem to have been obtained from other companies’ online services.
‘Mortal Kombat 12’ coming “in due time” as 30th anniversary takes priority
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has told fans that the new Mortal Kombat game will be announced “in due time” as the company focuses on the ongoing 30th anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “PSA/FYI We know a lot of you are excited about the next NetherRealm Studios game announcement & it will happen in due time. But first it all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That’s what we’re going to celebrate and focus on.”
Blizzard apologies for rocky ‘Overwatch 2’ launch
Blizzard has apologised for the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 after suffering cyber-attacks and facing backlash over phone verification requirements. In a post to the US Blizzard forum, a community manager wrote: “Yesterday was an exciting day for the Overwatch team—a day that we know you have been looking forward to for a long time. While millions of people have been enjoying the game, the launch has not met your, or our, expectations.
‘PUBG’’s latest update wants to make it harder to fight from vehicles
The latest update to PUBG: Battlegrounds is set to make it harder to fight from vehicles alongside various quality-of-life improvements. Update 20.1 is set to launch on October 11 for PC and October 19 for console and will look to “reduce one-sided engagements between vehicles and on-foot players.”. According...
Two new ‘The Witcher’ spin-off games are on the way
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that two new The Witcher games are set to be released, separate from the upcoming trilogy. Along with The Witcher 4, which is internally codenamed Polaris and serves as the start of a new trilogy of games, the studio is also working on an enhanced edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is set to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year.
