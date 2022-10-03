Read full article on original website
KTTS
Man Wanted In Deadly Crash Behind Bars
(KTTS News) — A man wanted for causing a deadly head-on crash near Sunshine and the West Bypass last year is behind bars. U.S. Marshals arrested 49-year-old Donald Pierce, Jr. Pierce faces several charges — including second-degree murder — in the death of 72-year-old Linda Ward from Springfield....
KTTS
Charges Filed After Drive-By Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with a drive-by shooting at Glenstone and Division in Springfield. KY3 says it happened on September 26. Greene County Prosecutors say Michael Lewis from Springfield shot another driver, grazing the victim in the back of the head. The victim only knew Lewis...
KTTS
Juvenile Arrested After Springfield Shooting
(KTTS News) — A juvenile has been arrested for a shooting Monday on a parking lot in Springfield. It happened at Battlefield and Meadowbrook, east of Battlefield and Kansas, near the McDonalds. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the name of the shooter.
KTTS
VIDEO: Prosecutor Says Officer-Involved Shooting Was Justified
(KTTS News) — The Greene County Prosecutor says an officer-involved shooting on the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops Catalog Outlet last month was justified. The ruling clears Springfield Police Corporal Thomas Jordan of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield. In...
KTTS
One Shot At Home On South Nettleton
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 700-block of South Nettleton. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. KY3 says one person was shot in the back, leaving the victim with non life-threatening injuries. The shooter left the scene on a red bicycle.
KYTV
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
sgfcitizen.org
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with life-threatening assualt
Springfield police on Oct. 4 arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting a day prior that left a man with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is a juvenile whose name was not released by the Springfield Police Department. On Oct. 3, police responded to an assault report near the McDonald’s...
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
Police investigating shooting in west Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in west-central Springfield.
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
KTTS
Two Springfield Women Sentenced In Jan. 6 Riot
(KTTS News) — Two women from Springfield have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were sentenced to 45 days in custody, 36 months probation, and a $500 dollar fine. They pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
sgfcitizen.org
Victim named in car-pedestrian fatality; crash remains under investigation
Springfield police released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a driver Tuesday morning. Ronnie Highbear, 35, was walking northbound across Republic Road when he was hit by an SUV traveling east near the Fremont Avenue intersection. The Nissan Rogue that struck Highbear on Oct. 4 at about...
KYTV
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One arrested; suspect in search arrested
Subject in manhunt caught Tuesday night. An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her...
Man charged with Halloween DWI murder
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested this morning as the result of an investigation into a hit-and-run murder that happened during Halloween a year ago. Donald R. Pierce, Jr., 49, of Rogersville, was charged on Sept. 30 of 2022 in connection to a murder on Halloween of 2021. A warrant was put out for […]
sgfcitizen.org
Pedestrian hit and killed at Republic and Fremont Oct. 4
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at about 7:28 a.m. today, Oct. 4, near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue, according to Springfield police. The pedestrian was walking north across Republic when a vehicle traveling east on Republic hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died, according to police.
KTTS
Man From South Dakota Hit, Killed By Vehicle Tuesday
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue. A pedestrian had been hit...
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
