Read full article on original website
Related
Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?
We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
Fire Country episode 2 release date, synopsis, cast and more
Fire Country blazed onto the small screen on Friday. The series, which follows Bode Donovan, an inmate who joins a firefighting program to shave time off his sentence, had more than a few twists in its premiere episode. Turns out Edgwater, California is his hometown, and he didn’t leave there...
Keeping track of all the White Rabbit clues dropped on WWE television
There have been plenty of White Rabbit clues on WWE television. Here are all of the clues that were displayed. WWE fans have been caught up in the mystery that is the White Rabbit. During live events, televised and non-televised, fans heard the playing of the Jefferson Airplane song “White Rabbit,” where the light would eventually turn bright red. Granted, this was only during commercial breaks.
WWE・
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0