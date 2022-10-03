ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?

We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Fire Country episode 2 release date, synopsis, cast and more

Fire Country blazed onto the small screen on Friday. The series, which follows Bode Donovan, an inmate who joins a firefighting program to shave time off his sentence, had more than a few twists in its premiere episode. Turns out Edgwater, California is his hometown, and he didn’t leave there...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Keeping track of all the White Rabbit clues dropped on WWE television

There have been plenty of White Rabbit clues on WWE television. Here are all of the clues that were displayed. WWE fans have been caught up in the mystery that is the White Rabbit. During live events, televised and non-televised, fans heard the playing of the Jefferson Airplane song “White Rabbit,” where the light would eventually turn bright red. Granted, this was only during commercial breaks.
WWE
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy