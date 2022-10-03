Read full article on original website
Stephen McDonald
3d ago
Jacketed hollow point rounds are very effective against soft targets and don't usually over penetrate. Your point of aim should be center mass. ALWAYS stay aware of your surroundings in public places and don't allow strangers to come into close proximity of your person.
Fort Worth police arrest two people found with 25,000 fentanyl pills
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested two men Thursday who were attempting to sell about 25,000 pills of fentanyl. A criminal complaint states the two suspects, Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene, were charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The...
sachsenews.com
Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery
Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Thomas Peoples arrested on solicitation/prostitution charge
OAK RIDGE, Texas — Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Thomas Peoples has been arrested on a solicitation/prostitution charge, inForney.com learned Thursday. Peoples was arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, by the Arlington Police Department, where Peoples is a resident, and charged with solicitation/prostitution involving a person under 18 years of age.
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
SWAT scene cleared, three arrested after shooting at Dallas home, police say
DALLAS — SWAT officers responded to a shooting at a home in southern Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police said that scene has since been cleared. The incident was being treated as a barricaded person inside a home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane in South Oak Cliff, near South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue.
Denton police end search for missing high-risk 14-year-old
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police were searching for a missing high-risk girl Thursday night.Hailey Pruitt, 14, got on the bus after school and did not return after exiting the bus. Police posted on social media that she was located just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.She was last seen wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms. Her last known location was believed to be the area of Sonoma Drive, but police say that was not confirmed.
Thieves pull ATM out of Dallas 7-Eleven with truck, shoot at clerk, police say
DALLAS — Thieves busted through a window at a Dallas 7-Eleven store and pulled an ATM through the building with a truck, as they fired shots at a clerk Tuesday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue, between Douglas Avenue...
Kaufman County investigators search for person of interest in animal abandonment case
Kaufman County investigators are looking for a man they call a person of interest in an animal abandonment case involving two dogs.
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details.
dpdbeat.com
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
WFAA
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
dallasexpress.com
Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police
A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
14-year-old boy shot, two women also injured in separate shootings near high school in Dallas
DALLAS — Dallas police officers are investigating two separate shootings that happened off-campus on streets near South Oak Cliff High School. Neighbors described the scenes as chaotic Wednesday morning when police showed up to investigate two shootings. “I heard it and I [saw] it,” said Sonya Jones. It...
Firefighter injured in Fort Worth warehouse fire
A Fort Worth warehouse was gutted by a large, fast-moving three-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night, fire officials say. The immediate cause of the fire was not known.
fox4news.com
Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder
McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
Man dies weeks after being tased, hitting head while running from Frisco police officers
FRISCO, Texas — An investigation is underway by the Texas Rangers after a man died weeks after he was tased and hit his head while running away from Frisco officers, police said. In a news release, Frisco police said the incident in question happened around 3:15 p.m. on Sept....
everythinglubbock.com
‘The most ridiculous killing’: Man found guilty in murder of Lubbock natives’ son
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock parents have finally received closure for their son’s death after his killer was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, September 28 in a McKinney courtroom. Phyllis Gant and Steven Gambles Sr. lost their son, Steven Gambles Jr., 32, in July 2021 after he...
Dallas Police Department, FBI Violent Crime Task Force arrest four in connection with armed carjackings
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Violent Crime Task Force arrested four young men in connection with a string of armed carjackings in southwest Dallas, the department announced today. This morning, October 4, 2022, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department...
