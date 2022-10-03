ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Stephen McDonald
3d ago

Jacketed hollow point rounds are very effective against soft targets and don't usually over penetrate. Your point of aim should be center mass. ALWAYS stay aware of your surroundings in public places and don't allow strangers to come into close proximity of your person.

CBS DFW

Denton police end search for missing high-risk 14-year-old

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police were searching for a missing high-risk girl Thursday night.Hailey Pruitt, 14, got on the bus after school and did not return after exiting the bus. Police posted on social media that she was located just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.She was last seen wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms. Her last known location was believed to be the area of Sonoma Drive, but police say that was not confirmed. 
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses

On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police

A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder

McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
ALLEN, TX
