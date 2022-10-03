Read full article on original website
Indiana Department of Insurance Approves Decrease in Workers’ Compensation Rates for 2023
Indianapolis – Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard recently approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for Workers’ Compensation rates recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau (ICRB), effective January 1, 2023. Individual employers may experience a rate change different from -10.3% depending on their rating class (classifications based on the type of business) and other rating factors. There are approximately 150 such industry types.
INDOT seeks applicants for Engineering Scholarship Program
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is seeking applicants for its Engineering Scholarship Program, available for undergraduate and graduate students. Recipients may receive up to $3,125 per semester, as well as opportunities for paid employment during summer breaks and upon graduation. Students must be accepted or enrolled...
