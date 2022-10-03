From the first note, it was clear that the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert would be different from its U.K. counterpart. Rather than open the evening with a speech to the crowd, as Dave Grohl had done in London, he handed the spotlight to his daughter Violet. The young singer was joined by Alain Johannes to perform the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.” While London had several subdued, heartbreaking moments along these lines, this proved to be the most poignant part of the Los Angeles show. Instead, the concert’s tone was more like a loud, heavy-hitting wake.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO