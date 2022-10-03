Read full article on original website
Phil Collins’ Son Nic Joining Mike and the Mechanics Tour
Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford announced that Phil Collins’ son Nic will play drums on his 2023 Mike + the Mechanics tour dates. Nic, 21, took his father’s place for Genesis’ final reunion tour after health issues left Phil Collins unable to play. Instead, he sang lead vocals from a seat and retired after their last performance in March.
John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour
John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for the sprawling, a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. The tour starts on Feb. 5 in Bloomington and concludes June 24 South Bend. Between those shows, the rocker will wind his way across North America, performing in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles and many more. The complete list of tour dates can be found below, while pre-sale information and instructions are available on Mellencamp’s website.
Jon Anderson Announces 2023 Tour With the Band Geeks
Jon Anderson has announced tour dates for 2023. The former Yes singer will hit the road next spring with the Band Geeks from the Band Geek podcast, which was created by Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Richie Castellano. According to a press release, the group will perform a variety of classic Yes songs on the tour, like "Heart of the Sunrise," "Close to the Edge" and "The Gates of Delirium."
King Crimson Documentary Set for Physical Release
King Crimson has announced the physical release of their documentary film In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50. The movie chronicles the influential prog-rock group’s career, covering everything from their multiple lineup changes, to moments of reinvention within their musical sound. The standard edition of...
R.E.M. ‘Find the River’ and Discover a Sweet Release
An album that began with a message to the kids about control (“Drive”) ends with a song suggesting that we’re all powerless in the face of mortality. Time doesn’t stop. “The ocean is the river’s goal.” The only thing that’s truly “automatic for the people” is that every one of us has an end date. Even Andy Kaufman.
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
Why Jerry Harrison Is Revisiting Talking Heads’ ‘Remain in Light’
Jerry Harrison has spent much of the past three decades behind the scenes on various projects. After the 1991 breakup of Talking Heads, the keyboardist and guitarist shifted his attention toward producing other bands, like Violent Femmes, Rusted Root and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, among others. He also co-founded RedCrow in 2015, an investment and marketing company that specializes in healthcare innovation and works to fund healthcare-related startups. Harrison has also helped to co-found investment organizations that run the gamut from sustainable farming techniques (VenEarth) to venomous snakebite treatment (Ophirex).
David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ Era Explored With Expansive Box Set
A new David Bowie box set, Divine Symmetry, will celebrate the Hunky Dory era with 48 previously unreleased tracks and demos and new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott. The collection, out Nov. 25 as a four-CD/Blu-ray package and digital equivalent, includes home demos, BBC radio sessions and various...
Beach Boys Announce ‘Sail on Sailor – 1972′ Box Set
The Beach Boys will release a new box set titled Sail on Sailor –1972 that features music from 1972's Carl and the Passions - "So Tough" and 1973's Holland. It will arrive on Nov. 18. The collection includes newly remastered versions of both albums, plus Holland’s Mount Vernon and...
Watch a Clip From New Chicago Film, ‘The Last Band on Stage’
Chicago performed what would become their last pre-pandemic concert on March 14, 2020, at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. The journey they embarked on next is now the subject of a new documentary called The Last Band on Stage. "It really hadn't sunk in, at that point, when we...
Simon McBride Will Bring ‘Harder Edge’ to New Deep Purple Music
Simon McBride said his installation as the new Deep Purple guitarist was a “life-changing” moment and added he was ready to contribute to the band’s next album. He was confirmed as Steve Morse’s full-time replacement after becoming his temporary stand-in earlier this year. Morse, a member for 28 years, bowed out to spend time with his ailing wife.
Queen Honors Taylor Hawkins With Help From Pink and Foo Fighters
Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor delivered a star-studded, five-song performance at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Tuesday night for the second of two tribute concerts dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The English rockers, bolstered for the duration of their set by Foo Fighters, delivered the same...
25 Years Ago: INXS Plays Their Last Show With Michael Hutchence
INXS closed out their world tour on Sept. 27, 1997, with a headlining show at the Star Lake Amphitheater in Burgettstown, Penn. The Australian band didn't know it at the time, but this would be their last show with singer Michael Hutchence, who died several months later. They were serving...
Stevie Nicks Made One Demand Before Teaming Up With Gorillaz
Stevie Nicks enthused about being an "honorary" member of Gorillaz: both singing on the virtual band’s upcoming song "Oil" and popping up — in animated form — in the music video. Appearing in the clip, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via NME), was her...
Nancy Wilson Shares Tribute Song to Taylor Hawkins, ‘Amigo Amiga’
Nancy Wilson has shared a new song dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins called "Amigo Amiga." The track arrives just a day before the Hawkins Tribute Concert is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. The Heart singer and guitarist is slated to perform at the event. Wilson reportedly began...
15 Ways the Taylor Hawkins L.A. Show Rocked a ‘Little Bit Harder’
From the first note, it was clear that the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert would be different from its U.K. counterpart. Rather than open the evening with a speech to the crowd, as Dave Grohl had done in London, he handed the spotlight to his daughter Violet. The young singer was joined by Alain Johannes to perform the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.” While London had several subdued, heartbreaking moments along these lines, this proved to be the most poignant part of the Los Angeles show. Instead, the concert’s tone was more like a loud, heavy-hitting wake.
R.E.M. Shows Some Soul on ‘Everybody Hurts’
R.E.M. named their eighth album, 1992’s Automatic for the People, after a slogan employed by Weaver D’s, a joint in their hometown of Athens, Ga., that specialized in soul food. But the musicians didn’t just enjoy soul food. They were fans of soul music — an influence that got obscured by the music press’ constant references to the Byrds and New York punks.
R.E.M. Find a Hollow Center in ‘Sweetness Follows’
"Sweetness Follows" is the centerpiece of R.E.M.'s Automatic for the People, filling that role both logistically (it's the sixth track of 12) and thematically. Rock writers, reacting to the album's release in 1992, and in the decades after, have noted how the song might best represent the whole: gloomy with some rough edges, and mournful lyrics that appear to be about death or, more significantly, loss.
Watch Foo Fighters Perform With Members of Soundgarden
Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron took the stage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night. They were joined by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Nirvana co-founder Krist Novoselic and the Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen for two songs, both from 1994’s Superunknown: "The Day I Tried to Live" and "Black Hole Sun."
How Meg Ryan, Miami and 10cc Impacted R.E.M.‘s ‘Star Me Kitten’
In the early ’90s, Meg Ryan wasn’t just preventing Tom Hanks from being Sleepless in Seattle. The movie star also was helping R.E.M. avoid getting a “Parental Advisory” sticker stamped on their new album. At the same time that Ryan was filming the aforementioned romantic comedy...
