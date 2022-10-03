ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ultimate Classic Rock

Phil Collins’ Son Nic Joining Mike and the Mechanics Tour

Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford announced that Phil Collins’ son Nic will play drums on his 2023 Mike + the Mechanics tour dates. Nic, 21, took his father’s place for Genesis’ final reunion tour after health issues left Phil Collins unable to play. Instead, he sang lead vocals from a seat and retired after their last performance in March.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour

John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for the sprawling, a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. The tour starts on Feb. 5 in Bloomington and concludes June 24 South Bend. Between those shows, the rocker will wind his way across North America, performing in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles and many more. The complete list of tour dates can be found below, while pre-sale information and instructions are available on Mellencamp’s website.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jon Anderson Announces 2023 Tour With the Band Geeks

Jon Anderson has announced tour dates for 2023. The former Yes singer will hit the road next spring with the Band Geeks from the Band Geek podcast, which was created by Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Richie Castellano. According to a press release, the group will perform a variety of classic Yes songs on the tour, like "Heart of the Sunrise," "Close to the Edge" and "The Gates of Delirium."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

King Crimson Documentary Set for Physical Release

King Crimson has announced the physical release of their documentary film In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50. The movie chronicles the influential prog-rock group’s career, covering everything from their multiple lineup changes, to moments of reinvention within their musical sound. The standard edition of...
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. ‘Find the River’ and Discover a Sweet Release

An album that began with a message to the kids about control (“Drive”) ends with a song suggesting that we’re all powerless in the face of mortality. Time doesn’t stop. “The ocean is the river’s goal.” The only thing that’s truly “automatic for the people” is that every one of us has an end date. Even Andy Kaufman.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′

When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Jerry Harrison Is Revisiting Talking Heads’ ‘Remain in Light’

Jerry Harrison has spent much of the past three decades behind the scenes on various projects. After the 1991 breakup of Talking Heads, the keyboardist and guitarist shifted his attention toward producing other bands, like Violent Femmes, Rusted Root and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, among others. He also co-founded RedCrow in 2015, an investment and marketing company that specializes in healthcare innovation and works to fund healthcare-related startups. Harrison has also helped to co-found investment organizations that run the gamut from sustainable farming techniques (VenEarth) to venomous snakebite treatment (Ophirex).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Simon McBride Will Bring ‘Harder Edge’ to New Deep Purple Music

Simon McBride said his installation as the new Deep Purple guitarist was a “life-changing” moment and added he was ready to contribute to the band’s next album. He was confirmed as Steve Morse’s full-time replacement after becoming his temporary stand-in earlier this year. Morse, a member for 28 years, bowed out to spend time with his ailing wife.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

15 Ways the Taylor Hawkins L.A. Show Rocked a ‘Little Bit Harder’

From the first note, it was clear that the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert would be different from its U.K. counterpart. Rather than open the evening with a speech to the crowd, as Dave Grohl had done in London, he handed the spotlight to his daughter Violet. The young singer was joined by Alain Johannes to perform the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.” While London had several subdued, heartbreaking moments along these lines, this proved to be the most poignant part of the Los Angeles show. Instead, the concert’s tone was more like a loud, heavy-hitting wake.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Shows Some Soul on ‘Everybody Hurts’

R.E.M. named their eighth album, 1992’s Automatic for the People, after a slogan employed by Weaver D’s, a joint in their hometown of Athens, Ga., that specialized in soul food. But the musicians didn’t just enjoy soul food. They were fans of soul music — an influence that got obscured by the music press’ constant references to the Byrds and New York punks.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Find a Hollow Center in ‘Sweetness Follows’

"Sweetness Follows" is the centerpiece of R.E.M.'s Automatic for the People, filling that role both logistically (it's the sixth track of 12) and thematically. Rock writers, reacting to the album's release in 1992, and in the decades after, have noted how the song might best represent the whole: gloomy with some rough edges, and mournful lyrics that appear to be about death or, more significantly, loss.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Foo Fighters Perform With Members of Soundgarden

Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron took the stage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night. They were joined by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Nirvana co-founder Krist Novoselic and the Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen for two songs, both from 1994’s Superunknown: "The Day I Tried to Live" and "Black Hole Sun."
LOS ANGELES, CA
