stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30
Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks
There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
mmanews.com
Uncle Of Ex-WWE Star Paige Dies During Charity Boxing Match
The uncle of former WWE star Saraya “Paige” Bevis has passed away during a charity boxing match in the United Kingdom. On Sunday, October 2, medics were called to the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Performance Centre in Norfolk, owned by Ricky Knight — whose family, including daughter Saraya, were the subjects of the 2019 film “Fighting with My Family.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
PWMania
Tony Khan Asked About CM Punk, Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes, MJF, WWE Changes and More
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan spoke about the future of the company, as well as several other topics, including some of the developments that have taken place in the ongoing conflict with WWE and MJF.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
PWMania
Top WWE Star on the Verge of Returning to the Ring
A top WWE star appears to be returning. Becky Lynch was spotted backstage at RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to PWInsider. When a wrestler returns to the ring a few weeks or months after an injury, it’s usually a sign that they’re on their way back; otherwise, they wouldn’t be on the road with the rest of the crew.
PWMania
White Rabbit QR Code Revealed on WWE SmackDown During Triple H’s Promo
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has produced a number of White Rabbit teases leading up to the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE, including one that was revealed on this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s season premiere episode of Smackdown, Triple H introduced the show. During his introduction, there...
