NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
NME
How to fix the “different version of ‘Overwatch'” issue in ‘Overwatch 2’
Overwatch 2 launched last night (October 4), however it’s not been an entirely smooth release. Currently, a message reading “player is in a different version of Overwatch” is making it difficult to play the sequel with pals – here’s how to fix it. If the...
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ preview: keeping it in the family
It’s been a while since we last saw a Batman game from Warner Bros., and we’re about to get two at once. While Rocksteady is continuing the Arkham franchise with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, WB Games Montréal has been working on Gotham Knights, a bat-family beat-’em-up that sees a collection of sidekicks grouping together after Batman’s death to try and solve a mystery and keep the villains of Gotham in check.
NME
Blizzard apologies for rocky ‘Overwatch 2’ launch
Blizzard has apologised for the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 after suffering cyber-attacks and facing backlash over phone verification requirements. In a post to the US Blizzard forum, a community manager wrote: “Yesterday was an exciting day for the Overwatch team—a day that we know you have been looking forward to for a long time. While millions of people have been enjoying the game, the launch has not met your, or our, expectations.
NME
‘Mortal Kombat 12’ coming “in due time” as 30th anniversary takes priority
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has told fans that the new Mortal Kombat game will be announced “in due time” as the company focuses on the ongoing 30th anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “PSA/FYI We know a lot of you are excited about the next NetherRealm Studios game announcement & it will happen in due time. But first it all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That’s what we’re going to celebrate and focus on.”
NME
Sea Girls to sponsor local football teams and sell upcycled shirts for charity
Sea Girls are set to sponsor local Sunday League football teams and share upcycled shirts for charity as part of a new scheme. The indie band have teamed up with Classic Football Shirts ahead of their upcoming ‘Hometown’ UK tour, and will sponsor local teams in each of the cities they will play, nominated by their fans.
NME
Yungblud announces short film, ‘Mars’
Yungblud has announced details of his upcoming short film ‘Mars’, sharing the official poster on his social media – see below. The film is based on Yungblud’s song of the same name, with the artist explaining on Instagram: “This all came from the idea that we could facilitate bringing characters to life by assembling a team of cast and crew that fully represent the communities who’s stories we wanted to tell.
NME
Valve’s Steam Deck can now be bought without a reservation
The Steam Deck, the gaming handheld from Valve, can now be bought without a reservation. The long wait for those interested in checking out Valve’s first foray into handheld gaming is finally over. Players can buy one directly from the official website, without having to place a reservation and wait in a long queue, as the hardware’s earliest adopters have had to until now.
NME
The Cure debut new songs and welcome Perry Bamonte back to band as they kick off 2022 tour
The Cure kicked off their 2022 world tour in Latvia tonight (Thursday October 6), debuting two new songs and welcoming guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte back to the band. Check out footage and the setlist below. The icons, supported by now-regular touring partners and one of frontman Robert Smith’s favourite...
