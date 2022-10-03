Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
Comedian and Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham Returns to the North Charleston Coliseum in 2019
Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his cast of puppets will bring their “Still Not Canceled” tour to the North Charleston Coliseum on February 23rd, 2023 at 7 pm. Dunham is best-known for his group of sidekicks – Walter the Grumpy Retiree, the beer-fueled redneck Bubba J, the manic purple creature Peanut, and many more.
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
holycitysinner.com
WATCH: Leva Bonaparte Shares Trailer For Her “Southern Charm” Spinoff Series
Cast member Leva Bonaparte (right) on Thursday shared the first look at her new spin-off television series with Bravo, Southern Hospitality. You can see the clip below. The clips includes a voice over that describes the new show as follows:. “Leva Bonaparte leveled up Southern Charm. Now she’s leveling up...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Beer Fest Looking for Volunteers
Charleston Beer Fest returns this month and organizers need your help. The event will be held Saturday, October 22nd at Riverfront Park in North Charleston and it benefits Palmetto Community Care, a non-profit helping those living with HIV/AIDS here in Charleston. Beer Fest is on the hunt for 300 volunteers...
holycitysinner.com
Firefly Distillery Releases New Moonshine Flavor For First Time in Nearly a Decade
Firefly Distillery will celebrate the release of a brand new moonshine flavor by hosting a Porch Punch Party from 12 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, October 22nd. The new Fruit Punch Moonshine will officially make its debut for the party and boast the flavors of cherry, strawberry, and citrus – coming in at 42 proof.
holycitysinner.com
Sullivan’s Fish Camp to Hold Tarpon Cellars Wine Dinner on October 19th
On October 19th, Sullivan’s Fish Camp will team up with winemaker Jeremy Carter of Tarpon Cellars for a special winner dinner highlighting a four-course meal of sustainable seafood with wine pairings. The evening kicks off with a festival cocktail hour next door at A Makers Post, Sullivan’s Island’s new...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in South Carolina.
holycitysinner.com
SC Public Radio Uncovers Local Legends and Investigates Reported Hauntings in New “South of Spooky” Podcast
South Carolina ETV and SC Public Radio announced that episodes of the new podcast “South of Spooky,” will be available for streaming starting on October 7th. The weekly podcast is a lighthearted exploration of history and culture through the lens of local legends and their impact on communities across our region. “South of Spooky” will be available for streaming on the SC Public Radio website, YouTube channel and major podcast apps.
holycitysinner.com
Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Is Place to Be This Weekend
Charleston’s Favorite Son Bringing Out All the Stops with Inaugural Music Festival. Featuring a mix of national, regional, and local artists Riverfront Revival is a two-day music festival encompassing various genres of music including country, indie rock, and Americana with big names Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles, and Rucker headlining on different nights.
holycitysinner.com
Actor Ryan Phillippe Visiting the Holy City
Phillippe has been sharing pictures of the Holy City on his Instagram stories. The actor has posted photos of Broad Street, Emanuel AME Church, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Ink Cocktail Lounge, and more. One photo included the caption: “Charleston is beautiful.” You can see some of his pictures below.
holycitysinner.com
Low Country Harley-Davidson to Present Kid-Friendly Halloween Event
On Tuesday, October 25th, Low Country Harley-Davidson will present ‘Trunk n’ Treat’ at the dealership in North Charleston. The event runs from 6 pm to 8 pm. This family-oriented free Halloween event will feature a haunted hallway, candy, game booths, activities, and more. Guests can travel the showroom floor and stop at different motorcycles to pick up their Halloween sweets.
The Post and Courier
Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way
In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The name of the business grew as well to reflect the expanded menu.
holycitysinner.com
Lauren Jenkins & Lauren Hall Embrace Independence in Country Music
Both Looking Forward to Showcasing Their Music at Rucker’s Riverfront Revival. With eight acts each day on two stages, featured big names include Jimmie Allen, Maggie Rose and Darius in Saturday’s lineup, while Radney Foster, Trampled by Turtles, and Brothers Osborne are set to take the stage on Sunday. Born and raised right here in Charleston, Rucker understands how hard it is for newer artists to get noticed, which is one of the main reasons he’s unveiling Riverfront Revival in his hometown.
holycitysinner.com
Seventh Annual Pat Conroy Literary Festival Scheduled For October 28th to 30th
The Pat Conroy Literary Festival began as Pat Conroy’s 70th birthday celebration in October 2015 and now continues as an annual signature event of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center. This year’s Conroy Festival will be held on October 28th through 30th as a series of free and ticketed events in Beaufort and Bluffton featuring author discussions, writers workshops, a storytelling and musical performance, and a screening of the film Conrack in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pat Conroy’s 1972 teaching memoir The Water Is Wide.
holycitysinner.com
Annual MOJA Arts Festival Continues Through October 9th
The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, continues this week with a variety of free and ticketed performances, art displays and educational outreach. The festival highlights the many African-American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures. MOJA’s wide range of events include visual arts,...
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month
If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
holycitysinner.com
Coastal Carolina Fair Returns on October 27th
The annual Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the area from October 27th to November 6th at the Exchange Park in Ladson. As usual, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and food options. Here’s a look at this year’s hours:. Thurs, Oct 27: 3 pm –...
holycitysinner.com
Queology BBQ Voted “Best Nachos in South Carolina” by Mashed
Queology Barbecue, located at 6 North Market Street, today announced their nachos have been voted “Best Nachos in South Carolina” by Mashed. According to the website, “South Carolina’s Queology is the southern state’s best place to grab a huge plate of nachos, with Tripadvisor reviewers advising that you must visit if you’re a nacho lover. It’s fairly easy to see what all the buzz is about. “Queology uses incredibly fresh ingredients to craft towering stacks of steaming, cheesy nachos that you can wash down with a signature cocktail or two, or one of the restaurant’s craft beers. These nachos have a fun twist as well: they’re drizzled with barbecue sauce and topped with coleslaw.”
kiss951.com
7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World
Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
