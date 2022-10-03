ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Beer Fest Looking for Volunteers

Charleston Beer Fest returns this month and organizers need your help. The event will be held Saturday, October 22nd at Riverfront Park in North Charleston and it benefits Palmetto Community Care, a non-profit helping those living with HIV/AIDS here in Charleston. Beer Fest is on the hunt for 300 volunteers...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
holycitysinner.com

SC Public Radio Uncovers Local Legends and Investigates Reported Hauntings in New “South of Spooky” Podcast

South Carolina ETV and SC Public Radio announced that episodes of the new podcast “South of Spooky,” will be available for streaming starting on October 7th. The weekly podcast is a lighthearted exploration of history and culture through the lens of local legends and their impact on communities across our region. “South of Spooky” will be available for streaming on the SC Public Radio website, YouTube channel and major podcast apps.
holycitysinner.com

Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Is Place to Be This Weekend

Charleston’s Favorite Son Bringing Out All the Stops with Inaugural Music Festival. Featuring a mix of national, regional, and local artists Riverfront Revival is a two-day music festival encompassing various genres of music including country, indie rock, and Americana with big names Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles, and Rucker headlining on different nights.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Actor Ryan Phillippe Visiting the Holy City

Phillippe has been sharing pictures of the Holy City on his Instagram stories. The actor has posted photos of Broad Street, Emanuel AME Church, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Ink Cocktail Lounge, and more. One photo included the caption: “Charleston is beautiful.” You can see some of his pictures below.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Low Country Harley-Davidson to Present Kid-Friendly Halloween Event

On Tuesday, October 25th, Low Country Harley-Davidson will present ‘Trunk n’ Treat’ at the dealership in North Charleston. The event runs from 6 pm to 8 pm. This family-oriented free Halloween event will feature a haunted hallway, candy, game booths, activities, and more. Guests can travel the showroom floor and stop at different motorcycles to pick up their Halloween sweets.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way

In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The name of the business grew as well to reflect the expanded menu.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Lauren Jenkins & Lauren Hall Embrace Independence in Country Music

Both Looking Forward to Showcasing Their Music at Rucker’s Riverfront Revival. With eight acts each day on two stages, featured big names include Jimmie Allen, Maggie Rose and Darius in Saturday’s lineup, while Radney Foster, Trampled by Turtles, and Brothers Osborne are set to take the stage on Sunday. Born and raised right here in Charleston, Rucker understands how hard it is for newer artists to get noticed, which is one of the main reasons he’s unveiling Riverfront Revival in his hometown.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Seventh Annual Pat Conroy Literary Festival Scheduled For October 28th to 30th

The Pat Conroy Literary Festival began as Pat Conroy’s 70th birthday celebration in October 2015 and now continues as an annual signature event of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center. This year’s Conroy Festival will be held on October 28th through 30th as a series of free and ticketed events in Beaufort and Bluffton featuring author discussions, writers workshops, a storytelling and musical performance, and a screening of the film Conrack in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pat Conroy’s 1972 teaching memoir The Water Is Wide.
BEAUFORT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Annual MOJA Arts Festival Continues Through October 9th

The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, continues this week with a variety of free and ticketed performances, art displays and educational outreach. The festival highlights the many African-American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures. MOJA’s wide range of events include visual arts,...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Coastal Carolina Fair Returns on October 27th

The annual Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the area from October 27th to November 6th at the Exchange Park in Ladson. As usual, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and food options. Here’s a look at this year’s hours:. Thurs, Oct 27: 3 pm –...
LADSON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Queology BBQ Voted “Best Nachos in South Carolina” by Mashed

Queology Barbecue, located at 6 North Market Street, today announced their nachos have been voted “Best Nachos in South Carolina” by Mashed. According to the website, “South Carolina’s Queology is the southern state’s best place to grab a huge plate of nachos, with Tripadvisor reviewers advising that you must visit if you’re a nacho lover. It’s fairly easy to see what all the buzz is about. “Queology uses incredibly fresh ingredients to craft towering stacks of steaming, cheesy nachos that you can wash down with a signature cocktail or two, or one of the restaurant’s craft beers. These nachos have a fun twist as well: they’re drizzled with barbecue sauce and topped with coleslaw.”
kiss951.com

7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World

Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
CHARLESTON, SC

