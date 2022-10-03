Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
inkfreenews.com
Marylin R. Brannock
Marylin Roberta Brannock, 85, Warsaw, died at 9:55 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born March 7, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Nellie M. (Jardine) Jones and Arthur R. Jones. On Oct. 20, 1973, she was married to Dennis D. Brannock; they were blessed with almost 49 years of marriage before Marylin passed away.
inkfreenews.com
Penny Groves — PENDING
Penny Groves, 62, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Georgia Krichbaum — PENDING
Georgia Krichbaum, 79, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Owen Cobbum — PENDING
Owen Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. A Life Celebration is pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 10:39 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, North SR 15, south of West Clearwater Drive, Warsaw. Driver: William P. Ross, 34, Fellowship Drive, North Manchester. Ross was traveling north on North SR 15 when his vehicle left the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Scott M. Brown
Scott Michael Brown, 51, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Scott was born Sept. 27, 1971, to Toni Bullers (Shafer) and Michael Brown. Scott is survived by his daughter Bailey Brown, Fort Wayne; his father, Michael (Cheryl) Brown, Warsaw; sister, Keni (Kerry Tucker) Brown, Etna Green; brother, Derek (Amy) Brown, Warsaw; niece, Emma Tucker, Etna Green; nephew, Bronson Brown, Warsaw; his stepfather, Bruce Shafer, Akron; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his enormous “family” of friends who will forever cherish their time with him. Scott was preceded in death this year by his loving mother, Toni Schafer.
inkfreenews.com
Stephen Lee Hensley — UPDATED
Stephen Lee Hensley, 58, Argos, died at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Stephen is survived by his sisters, Deborah O’Connor, Fort Wayne, Reva (Eric) Anglin, Warsaw, Peggy (Brad) Watkins, Plymouth and Pheby Hensley, Warsaw, Indiana; and his brother, Mark Hensley, Argos. Arrangements have been...
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
After 9/11, Chief Holderman Knew He Wanted To Serve The Community
WARSAW — After Sept. 11, 2001, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman knew he wanted to serve the community. “I either wanted to be a fireman and do what those guys did, or be a soldier and go take care of some stuff,” said Holderman. The 36-year-old was...
inkfreenews.com
Bryce Jamin Gast
Bryce Jamin Gast, 41, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 3, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Bryce was born July 8, 1981. He married Kelly Ray, on Oct. 29, 2011; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Indy and Pippa; his parents, Mark (Kathy Griswold) Gast, Akron; sister Kyleigh (fiancée Todd Andrews) Gast, Akron; and his grandmother Ruth Griswold, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Doris M. Jefferies
Doris M. Jefferies, 57, Culver, died at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born May 20, 1965. On April 27, 1985, she married David W. Jefferies. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, David Jefferies Jr. (Christina Juckett), Culver, Joseph Jefferies,...
inkfreenews.com
Local Photos Sought for Parkview Kosciusko Hospital
WARSAW — As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Phillip R. Self
Phillip R. Self, 80, Goshen, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was born April 14, 1942. On July 12, 1964, he married Diane K. Berkey. Diane survives along with their two sons, Randy (Brenda) Self, North Manchester and Bryan (Amy) Self, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Self, Fort Myers, Fla.
inkfreenews.com
Wesley Louis Schaefer
Wesley Louis Schaefer, 78, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence in Silver Lake. He was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Arlene Rose (Crandall) and Louis Schaefer. On Feb. 23, 1974, he married Nancy Ann Burhop, and they shared 48 years of marriage together before he died.
inkfreenews.com
Larry E. Stahley
Larry E. Stahley, 84, Bristol, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Dec. 11, 1937. On June 15, 1957, he married Norma Hire; she survives. He is also survived by his four children, Tim Stahley, Middlebury, Valerie Rogers, Bristol, Teresa (Andrew III) Jackson, Goshen...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 9600 block West CR 75N, Etna Green. Kelly E. Leedy and Nathan L. Schmucker reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10600 block North SR 13, Syracuse. Todd R....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Marsha Lynn Glassburn
Marsha Lynn Glassburn, 70, Plymouth, died Oct. 4, 2022, in her home in Plymouth. Marsha was born July 19, 1952. Marsha is survived by her son, Jeremy (Kristina) Hedger, Plymouth; six grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry (Nita) Hedger, Winamac. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Steven Dale Weaver
Steven Dale Weaver, 72, Claypool, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence in Claypool, surrounded by family after many years of suffering from dementia. Steve was born June 20, 1950, in Elkhart, to the late Dale and Rosalie (Robison) Weaver. He graduated from Nappanee High School in 1968. He married on April 19, 1980, in the Etna Green Church of Christ, to Teresa (Flenar) Weaver; she survives. Steve was a loving and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, working hard and experiencing the great outdoors.
inkfreenews.com
Margarita Maldonado Patino — UPDATED
Margarita Del Carmen Maldonado Patino, 53, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Parkview Regional, Fort Wayne. Margarita was born April 28, 1969, in Apaseo el Alto, Mexico, the daughter of Alberto Maldonado Rodriguez and Margarita Patino Rico. A cancer survivor, Margarita was known as a fighter and a strong,...
inkfreenews.com
Wells County History Teacher Named Top Teacher In Indiana
BLUFFTON — The Indiana Department of Education announced that Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world,...
Comments / 0