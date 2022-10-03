ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Why does DC’s deputy mayor live outside the District?

WASHINGTON - D.C.’s deputy mayor of public safety and justice is being criminally charged after being accused of grabbing a man by the neck in an Arlington, Virginia Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 premiered an exclusive video of the alleged incident Wednesday. And now concerns are being...
POLITICS
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 5 Cares
fox5dc.com

'Dapper Dan Bandit' wanted for armed Virginia bank robbery

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. - Khaki pants, a blue blazer, and a semi-automatic handgun make up the uniform of a suspected bank robber police have dubbed the 'Dapper Dan Bandit' – a man who they consider armed and dangerous. Authorities say on the afternoon of September 29, the suspected armed...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
fox5dc.com

DC deputy mayor charged with assault

One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail captured in Georgia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The wanted Loudoun County man who was wrongfully released from jail on Thursday has been apprehended in Georgia. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Stone L. Colburn, 25, was arrested late Friday evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, Georgia. Loudoun...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspect who fired at police during northern Virginia chase in custody

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase and shot a gun towards officers during multiple incidents Thursday in northern Virginia is in custody. Arlington County Police (APD) say just before 9 a.m. Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed a car stopped in a crosswalk near the 1400 block of North Courthouse Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy