Acai Express to Expand its Central Florida Footprint

The quickly-growing acai bowl chain, Acai Express , is planning to open a new location at 1499 East Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee , according to a recent plan review with the State of Florida. The store will be located in The Gateway to Osceola shopping center, near other large chain eating establishments such as Panera Bread and Denny’s.

What Now Orlando briefly contacted Franchisee Kathy Velez to inquire about potential opening dates but she was entering a meeting and not immediately available for comment.

Founded in Puerto Rico by Hector Westerbrand, the restaurant began as Westerbrand’s response to a lack of healthy food in the coastal town where he lived. He successfully began selling smoothies and bowls on the beach, leading to a fully-operational food truck, and ultimately to a quickly-growing franchise with locations in Puerto Rico, Florida, the Carolinas, and New Jersey.

Until Ms. Velez opens her doors to the public, area foodies curious about Açai-based dishes try them at Tasty Lemon Açai & Juice Bar, located in the Plaza del Sol mall, also in Kissimmee.

