ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Acai Express to Expand its Central Florida Footprint

By Paul Soto
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 4 days ago

The quickly-growing acai bowl chain, Acai Express , is planning to open a new location at 1499 East Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee , according to a recent plan review with the State of Florida. The store will be located in The Gateway to Osceola shopping center, near other large chain eating establishments such as Panera Bread and Denny’s.

What Now Orlando briefly contacted Franchisee Kathy Velez to inquire about potential opening dates but she was entering a meeting and not immediately available for comment.

Founded in Puerto Rico by Hector Westerbrand, the restaurant began as Westerbrand’s response to a lack of healthy food in the coastal town where he lived. He successfully began selling smoothies and bowls on the beach, leading to a fully-operational food truck, and ultimately to a quickly-growing franchise with locations in Puerto Rico, Florida, the Carolinas, and New Jersey.

Until Ms. Velez opens her doors to the public, area foodies curious about Açai-based dishes try them at Tasty Lemon Açai & Juice Bar, located in the Plaza del Sol mall, also in Kissimmee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQcaE_0iK3C8aY00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVPSK_0iK3C8aY00
Acai Express to Expand its Central Florida FootprintPhoto: Official


Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
New Jersey State
Kissimmee, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Business
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Kissimmee, FL
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Panera Bread#Food Drink#State#A Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
What Now Orlando

What Now Orlando

Orlando, FL
802
Followers
212
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnoworlando.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy