ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Blood drives planned in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36W98g_0iK3C43e00

With the ongoing critical need for blood, two drives are planned for October and two in November in the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon area.

They are:

  • noon-4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8, for a Fibromyalgia Warriors Awareness, at the Big Lots parking Lot, 10603 E. Apache Trail;
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Palmas Del Sol East clubhouse parking area, 3400 S. Ironwood;
  • 8 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 7, at the bloodmobile in the parking lot at Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort, 7151 E. U.S. Highway 60; and
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Hog Room at Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail.

Donors are reminded to bring a photo identification and encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating.

Donating blood deeply impacts lives; be a hero by donating and sharing the information. To schedule a donation time, go to donors.vitalant.org .

While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately five to 10 minutes. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For questions or to schedule at appointment, call 877-258-4825.

All blood types and platelets are critically needed. While matching a patient with their blood type is preferred, type O blood is what doctors turn to when serious injuries and other emergencies require immediate treatment.

Platelets help with bleeding and clotting disorders and must be used within a week of donation.

Vitalant is an independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S.

Every day, Vitalant needs to collect nearly 5,000 blood, platelet and plasma donations to help save lives.

For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Goodyear announces plans to create downtown area GSQ

PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear and Globe Corporation announced Thursday plans to develop a mixed-used, walkable downtown area. Construction on project, which would be located north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway, could begin as soon as 2023 if approved by the city council in the coming months, city officials said in a press release.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson

I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
City
Gold Canyon, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Greyson F

Award Winning Restaurant Closing

An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?

PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action

It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Drives#Blood Transfusion#Blood Plasma#Blood Donations#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Gold Canyon Rv
AZFamily

Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area

Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KTAR.com

Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway

PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
KTAR.com

Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph

PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
PHOENIX, AZ
touropia.com

14 Free Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

The city of Phoenix, Arizona and its surrounding metropolitan area can be a great place to explore for anyone traveling on a budget. America’s sixth-largest city boasts beautiful sunny weather all year round. Nature plays an important role in the active life of its citizens. It is a priceless...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy