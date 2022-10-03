Blood drives planned in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon

With the ongoing critical need for blood, two drives are planned for October and two in November in the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon area.

They are:

noon-4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8, for a Fibromyalgia Warriors Awareness, at the Big Lots parking Lot, 10603 E. Apache Trail;

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Palmas Del Sol East clubhouse parking area, 3400 S. Ironwood;

8 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 7, at the bloodmobile in the parking lot at Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort, 7151 E. U.S. Highway 60; and

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Hog Room at Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail.

Donors are reminded to bring a photo identification and encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating.

Donating blood deeply impacts lives; be a hero by donating and sharing the information. To schedule a donation time, go to donors.vitalant.org .

While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately five to 10 minutes. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For questions or to schedule at appointment, call 877-258-4825.

All blood types and platelets are critically needed. While matching a patient with their blood type is preferred, type O blood is what doctors turn to when serious injuries and other emergencies require immediate treatment.

Platelets help with bleeding and clotting disorders and must be used within a week of donation.

Vitalant is an independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S.

Every day, Vitalant needs to collect nearly 5,000 blood, platelet and plasma donations to help save lives.

For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.