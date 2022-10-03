ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Rush Makes Cowboys History With Win Over Commanders

By Mike McDaniel
By beating Washington, the quarterback achieved something Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Tony Romo failed to accomplish.

By leading the Cowboys to a 25–10 home victory over the Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush stands as the only quarterback in franchise history to win his first four career starts.

Rush also becomes just the 27th quarterback in NFL history to win his first four career starts. Rush led the Cowboys past Minnesota last season while filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, and he’s 3-0 this season in starts against the Bengals, Giants and Commanders.

Dallas’s unquestioned franchise quarterback is Prescott, but the team’s season got turned sideways in Week 1 when Prescott fractured his thumb against the Buccaneers. Perhaps surprisingly, the Cowboys have weathered the storm under the direction of Rush in Prescott’s absence.

Meantime, Prescott reportedly is aiming to return in Week 5 when the Cowboys travel to California to play the Rams.

Entering the 2022 season, Rush only had 50 career pass attempts over four seasons. So far this season, Rush has completed 62 of 102 passes (60.8%) for 737 yards and four touchdowns. Rush also has taken care of the football, as he has yet to throw an interception this season.

The Cowboys undoubtedly will welcome Prescott back to the starting lineup with open arms when he is healthy, but until then, the offense appears to be in good hands with Rush.

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country .

