Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Comedian Jeff Dunham to perform at MVP Arena
Comedian Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the MVP Arena on February 8, 2023. This Albany stop is part of his "Still Not Canceled Tour."
Final Forecast! Upstate TV Icon Has Emotional Last Day On Channel 13
The man, the myth, the map, the mustache! Bob Kovachick has retired from Newschannel 13 in Albany after 35 years and we found a video of one of his first weather forecasts from back in 1988, just one month after he was hired. Check it out below!. I couldn't stop...
Comic Con returns to Albany for year 16
Albany Comic Con is back for year 16 of displaying premiere comic books and collectibles. The area's best dealers and professionals come together to make the show a full-blown convention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
Dead & Co. Final Tour Comes to Saratoga, Twice! When Are the Shows?
For 57 years it's been a long strange trip for the Grateful Dead and now Dead and Company. Each incarnation of the band truckin' along the interstates of America and stopping at countless theatres, arenas and amphitheaters to play for millions of 'deadheads'. Last month the band announced the 'Final Tour' . Today we learn where they will play and say goodbye.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
What NY team is the most popular in Albany?
From the Yankees to the Giants, have you ever wondered which NY franchise is the most popular in Albany? NY sports are one of a kind and highlight the pride fans and players have for the state and city of New York.
RELATED PEOPLE
Field of Horrors in Troy open weekends through October
Young Capital Region thrill seekers—specifically, those under 18—will need to keep some new regulations in mind when visiting Troy's Field of Horrors.
John Mellencamp Hits the Road in 2023! Here’s the Albany Information!
2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. We are less than 3 months away from 2023 and we are already seeing shows scheduled for the new year. Not long ago we announced that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at MVP Arena in Albany on March 14, 2023. Earlier this week we announced another blue-collar rocker returning to Albany!
Participating restaurants announced for Troy’s ChowderFest
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.
Stillwater Man Competing for Best Mullet In the Country? Vote Here!
Scott Salvadore of Stillwater made it to the Top 25 Mane Event in the USA Mullet Championships and you can help him get to #1! The voting is underway! Click the button below to support our Capital Region neighbor. Voting for the USA Mullet Championship is open now through Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakery serves up fun cheesecake flavors around the Capital Region
Husband and wife duo Tahiem Smoot and Alana McCray-Smoot started the specialty bakery Misses Kisses Pies in 2019 and became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they don't have a brick-and-mortar bakery location, the couple sells their goods at different stores and restaurants throughout the Capital Region.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Oktoberfest to bring Bavarian fun this Columbus Day Weekend
The 11th Annual Lake George Oktoberfest kicks off Friday evening, Oct. 7, with live music, dance, food, beer, wine, carnival rides, games and merchandise vendors. Activities will be centered in and around a large beer garden tent, which will be erected on Canada Street (State Route 9) in front of Shepard Park. Traffic will be detoured to the back streets allowing revelers room to roam. The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is free.
Food trucks around the Capital Region
If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
albanymagic.com
WATCH: Bob Kovachick Gets Big Surprise During Emotional Farewell
Legendary Capital Region meteorologist Bob Kovachick said his goodbyes Monday afternoon after a decades long run at WNYT. Kovachick joined the channel back in 1988 and had been a fixture on Capital Region TV for many years prior. He announced his retirement earlier this year and Monday he was joined by family, co-workers and thousands of viewers as they honored him.
Why Did This Popular Troy Coffee Shop Close after 38 Years?
There are two coffee shops of the same name in the Capital Region that have been around for decades. One is located on 3rd Street in Troy and the other is on Lark Street in Albany. They aren't just coffee shops, they are gathering places, eateries, and part of the community. One of them has closed forever.
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
lbmjournal.com
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0