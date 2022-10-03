Read full article on original website
The success of Vivaro Electric helped Vauxhall increase its total LCV market share in September to 11.1%. Luton – The award-winning Vauxhall Vivaro Electric remains the UK’s best-selling electric Light Commercial Vehicle (e-LCV), according to the latest registration figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Volvo EX90 is first Volvo with bi-directional charging
The upcoming, fully electric Volvo EX90, which will be revealed on November 9, will be the first Volvo car to be hardware-ready for bi-directional charging capabilities. Initially becoming available in selected markets, bi-directional charging has the potential to help you make your energy utilization cheaper, more efficient, and sustainable. Paired with smart-charging capabilities coming to the Volvo Cars smartphone app, the Volvo EX90 will allow you to charge your car when demand from the grid and prices are low – usually meaning there are more renewable sources in the energy mix – and save that stored energy to be used later.
