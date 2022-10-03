Read full article on original website
Why live in Chicago?
4d ago
yep as reported, it WASN'T RANDOM CRIME.. IT WAS a intentional crime. so AGAIN ITS EITHER DRUGS OR HE OWED $$$ . AND THATS READING FROM OTHERS ON THAT NEIGHBORHOOD.
Reply(2)
2
wlip.com
Waukegan Man Shot and Killed in Beach Park Residence
(Beach Park, IL) A Waukegan man is dead after being shot inside of a Beach Park home. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called early Thursday morning to the 38-thousand block of North Loyola Avenue on reports of a person being shot. A preliminary investigation shows that Tino Roane let himself inside the residence as an acquaintance of the female homeowner…but she was not there. Instead he came upon a 24-year-old male who also lived at the residence. The 24-year-old asked Roane to leave several times, but he refused, leading to a physical altercation. Officials say during the altercation Roane retrieved a kitchen knife, and the resident shot and killed the 37-year-old. The shooter remained on scene, and is in custody, though no charges have been filed at this point. The situation remains under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot dead in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in shooting during attempted carjacking in the South Loop
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a violent attempted carjacking last May in the South Loop. Cortez Crayton, 24, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old man during an attempted carjacking on May 1 in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, according to Chicago police. Crayton was arrested...
4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation
CHICAGO - Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening. Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air. Police say the two men ran into a home...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate business break-ins on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police have seen a recent increase in commercial burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood. There have been at least eight business break-ins in the past month near West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, according to police. Officials are searching for two suspects in their 20s or...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Harvey shooting
HARVEY, Ill. - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey. Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, found shot to death in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 32-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body around 3:51 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street, police said. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead,...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 31, shot in Wrightwood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 31-year-old was outside around 5:33 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 80th Place when gunfire broke out, according to CPD. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was...
Skokie police: Young boy found walking alone is reunited with family
A young child was found walking alone in north suburban Skokie Friday morning has been reunited, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. Around 9:06 p.m., police say witnesses claim the victim was walking outside in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when a vehicle drove by and an occupant inside fired a shot. The...
fox32chicago.com
Crash in Back of the Yards leaves 7 injured
CHICAGO - Seven people were injured in a crash Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A passenger van that was traveling southbound around 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left turn and struck a Toyota Camry in the intersection, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, seriously injured after being struck by car in suburban Gurnee
GURNEE, Ill. - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Gurnee Friday. At about 8:46 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the intersection of Route 41 and Delany Roud for a traffic crash, police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a black 2015 Honda Accord collided...
fox32chicago.com
Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
Surveillance video shows thief dragging woman while stealing car in West Loop
Video shows the woman struggling with the suspect before he gets back in the car and drags her as she hangs on in the passenger's seat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
16th Street Viaduct crash; 3 dead after pursuit, pedestrian hurt
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify three people killed when their car went over the 16th Street Viaduct and caught fire Thursday, Oct 6. Two of the victims have been identified as a 34-year-old man and 44-year-old man – both from Milwaukee; the third...
fox32chicago.com
Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say a man, 39, was standing on the street in the 5000 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when another man opened fire. The victim was taken to Stroger...
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
Woman attacked, robbed outside Lake View gas station
CHICAGO - A woman was beaten and robbed outside a gas station Thursday morning in the Lake View neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking out of a gas station in the 3500 block of North Halsted Street around 3 a.m. when two females hit her in the face and stole her purse, according to Chicago police.
West Allis hit-and-run victim dies, suspect identified
The West Allis Police Department said the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died from her injuries, and a suspect has been charged.
