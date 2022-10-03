ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Celebrate conservation week Oct. 8-13 with the AGFC

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting a series of fun events to say “Thank you for your contribution to conservation” from Oct. 8-13 at nature centers around the state. With the heat of summer hopefully in the rearview mirror, it’s time to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

2022 Rural Fire Show celebrates Arkansas firefighters

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division hosted the 2022 Rural Fire Show this past weekend, with over 650 in attendance representing 135 fire departments. Photos from the event are available at flic.kr/s/aHBqjA9HC9. The Rural Fire Show is a free event held in appreciation...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas agriculture connected to $2.8B USDA Climate-Smart Commodities initiative

HUMNOKE, Ark. — Arkansas has connections to several projects being funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $2.8 billion Climate-Smart Commodities program aimed at reducing greenhouse gases, improving carbon storage and developing new revenue streams for small and underserved farmers. USDA on Sept. 14 unveiled the 70 projects...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Native Plant Society to hold meeting in Stuttgart this weekend

The Arkansas Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting from Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Joe Ledvina, the president-elect of the ANPS, said there will be a plant auction, a keynote speaker, field trips, and potluck dinners. “This is our...
STUTTGART, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
CAMDEN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Lonoke celebrates its 150th anniversary with annual Idessa Music and Arts Festival

Lonoke, Ark. – On Oct. 15, the city of Lonoke, in partnership with the Lonoke Lions Club, will host a free music and arts festival in downtown Lonoke. The festival honors Idessa Malone, one of the first African American women to own a recording label in the country and who has ties to Lonoke. She owned the Staff Record Label in Detroit, MI, and was a DJ for a blues show there and later a gospel show on the Lonoke radio station, KWTK. She passed away in 1987 and is buried in Sunset Cemetery in Lonoke.
LONOKE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Brinkley’s Lick Skillet Festival to return Saturday

Brinkley’s 38th Annual Lick Skillet Festival will be held this Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Brinkley Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Henrietta Morris, Executive Director for the Brinkley Chamber of Commerce, said there will be live music, food, games, and more. “It is just a short...
BRINKLEY, AR
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up. According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15. You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid...
ARKANSAS STATE

