Lonoke, Ark. – On Oct. 15, the city of Lonoke, in partnership with the Lonoke Lions Club, will host a free music and arts festival in downtown Lonoke. The festival honors Idessa Malone, one of the first African American women to own a recording label in the country and who has ties to Lonoke. She owned the Staff Record Label in Detroit, MI, and was a DJ for a blues show there and later a gospel show on the Lonoke radio station, KWTK. She passed away in 1987 and is buried in Sunset Cemetery in Lonoke.

LONOKE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO