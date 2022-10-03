Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Celebrate conservation week Oct. 8-13 with the AGFC
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting a series of fun events to say “Thank you for your contribution to conservation” from Oct. 8-13 at nature centers around the state. With the heat of summer hopefully in the rearview mirror, it’s time to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2022 Rural Fire Show celebrates Arkansas firefighters
LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division hosted the 2022 Rural Fire Show this past weekend, with over 650 in attendance representing 135 fire departments. Photos from the event are available at flic.kr/s/aHBqjA9HC9. The Rural Fire Show is a free event held in appreciation...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas agriculture connected to $2.8B USDA Climate-Smart Commodities initiative
HUMNOKE, Ark. — Arkansas has connections to several projects being funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $2.8 billion Climate-Smart Commodities program aimed at reducing greenhouse gases, improving carbon storage and developing new revenue streams for small and underserved farmers. USDA on Sept. 14 unveiled the 70 projects...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Native Plant Society to hold meeting in Stuttgart this weekend
The Arkansas Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting from Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Joe Ledvina, the president-elect of the ANPS, said there will be a plant auction, a keynote speaker, field trips, and potluck dinners. “This is our...
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Lonoke celebrates its 150th anniversary with annual Idessa Music and Arts Festival
Lonoke, Ark. – On Oct. 15, the city of Lonoke, in partnership with the Lonoke Lions Club, will host a free music and arts festival in downtown Lonoke. The festival honors Idessa Malone, one of the first African American women to own a recording label in the country and who has ties to Lonoke. She owned the Staff Record Label in Detroit, MI, and was a DJ for a blues show there and later a gospel show on the Lonoke radio station, KWTK. She passed away in 1987 and is buried in Sunset Cemetery in Lonoke.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Brinkley’s Lick Skillet Festival to return Saturday
Brinkley’s 38th Annual Lick Skillet Festival will be held this Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Brinkley Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Henrietta Morris, Executive Director for the Brinkley Chamber of Commerce, said there will be live music, food, games, and more. “It is just a short...
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
Little Rock cancels contract with LITFest organizer Think Rubix
A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
Kait 8
Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up. According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15. You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid...
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in Arkansas
If you are a fan of crispy chicken sandwiches, tenders, and wings, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain with over 190 locations worldwide has just opened another new restaurant location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Dana’s House announces fall fundraiser, opportunity to win prizes through Oct. 30
Dana’s House is holding a fall fundraiser through Sunday, Oct. 30. Administrator Teona Bell said funds raised from the effort go toward indoor programming for children staying there. “As everyone knows, it is getting colder outside. We are going to have fewer and fewer opportunities to do outside activities....
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Texas residents
As we all know, residents of Texas are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Texas will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Comments / 0