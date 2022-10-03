Read full article on original website
Barnes takes the fight to Johnson in Wisconsin Senate debate
The Democrat is seeking to reverse a recent slide in polls with Johnson widely seen as the most vulnerable GOP incumbent senator facing reelection in November.
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Friday night, after months and millions spent on TV ads, Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley finally go face-to-face. It's the only scheduled debate in the race to fill North Carolina's soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat. Party control in the chamber hangs in the balance -- and the race is a dead heat.
