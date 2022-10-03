WARSAW — The sign on CR 200S in Warsaw that said “No Left Turn” onto Dwight Drive by Eisenhower Elementary School was taken down this week. During an Oct. 5 meeting, the Warsaw Traffic Commission approved the removal of the sign after some discussion between members of the board and the public. Because of the addition of the stacked drive on Dwight Drive to Eisenhower, the Commission felt the sign was no longer necessary.

