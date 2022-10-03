Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 9600 block West CR 75N, Etna Green. Kelly E. Leedy and Nathan L. Schmucker reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10600 block North SR 13, Syracuse. Todd R....
inkfreenews.com
Local Photos Sought for Parkview Kosciusko Hospital
WARSAW — As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty...
inkfreenews.com
Penny Groves — PENDING
Penny Groves, 62, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
City Taking Action On Rising Bus Violations On Center Street
WARSAW – As the number of stop arm violations continues to increase in the county, one particular bus stop is most concerning to Warsaw Community Schools’ Director of Transportation Mark Fick. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fick brought his concerns and requests for a sign and camera near the...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
inkfreenews.com
Marylin R. Brannock
Marylin Roberta Brannock, 85, Warsaw, died at 9:55 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born March 7, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Nellie M. (Jardine) Jones and Arthur R. Jones. On Oct. 20, 1973, she was married to Dennis D. Brannock; they were blessed with almost 49 years of marriage before Marylin passed away.
inkfreenews.com
Traffic Commission OKs Removal Of ‘No Left Turn’ Sign On CR 200S
WARSAW — The sign on CR 200S in Warsaw that said “No Left Turn” onto Dwight Drive by Eisenhower Elementary School was taken down this week. During an Oct. 5 meeting, the Warsaw Traffic Commission approved the removal of the sign after some discussion between members of the board and the public. Because of the addition of the stacked drive on Dwight Drive to Eisenhower, the Commission felt the sign was no longer necessary.
inkfreenews.com
Phillip R. Self
Phillip R. Self, 80, Goshen, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was born April 14, 1942. On July 12, 1964, he married Diane K. Berkey. Diane survives along with their two sons, Randy (Brenda) Self, North Manchester and Bryan (Amy) Self, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Self, Fort Myers, Fla.
inkfreenews.com
Owen Cobbum — PENDING
Owen Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. A Life Celebration is pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Winona Lake Roundabout Taking Shape
WINONA LAKE — Construction on Winona Lake’s newest roundabout is moving along. Winona Lake Town Manager Craig Allebach said the “current phase (of construction) is moving along quicker” than what was expected. He noted the current road closure of both lanes of Kings Highway and one lane of Park Avenue could end in the next few weeks.
inkfreenews.com
Doris M. Jefferies
Doris M. Jefferies, 57, Culver, died at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born May 20, 1965. On April 27, 1985, she married David W. Jefferies. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, David Jefferies Jr. (Christina Juckett), Culver, Joseph Jefferies,...
inkfreenews.com
Georgia Krichbaum — PENDING
Georgia Krichbaum, 79, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Wesley Louis Schaefer
Wesley Louis Schaefer, 78, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence in Silver Lake. He was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Arlene Rose (Crandall) and Louis Schaefer. On Feb. 23, 1974, he married Nancy Ann Burhop, and they shared 48 years of marriage together before he died.
inkfreenews.com
Horses In Kosciusko, LaGrange Test Positive For EEE Virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to use caution with mosquitoes after a rare virus was identified in Kosciusko and LaGrange Counties. Kosciusko County Health Department forwarded an announcement from the state health department urging people to protect themselves from mosquito...
inkfreenews.com
Stephen l. Hensley — PENDING
Stephen L. Hensley, 58, Argos, died at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Roger Wayne Dehne
Roger Wayne Dehne, 60, Wabash, died at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born on May 7, 1962. He married Tracy (McNabney) Flitcraft on Aug. 25, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Tracy Dehne, Wabash; two children, Shannon Dehne and Ciarra (Benjamin)...
inkfreenews.com
Larry E. Stahley
Larry E. Stahley, 84, Bristol, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Dec. 11, 1937. On June 15, 1957, he married Norma Hire; she survives. He is also survived by his four children, Tim Stahley, Middlebury, Valerie Rogers, Bristol, Teresa (Andrew III) Jackson, Goshen...
inkfreenews.com
Betty Alice Busch
Betty Alice Busch, 92, Dewart Lake, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation, Angola. She was born March 4, 1930, the daughter of Roy L. and Esther C. (Jones) Adams in Kosciusko County. On Oct. 15, 1948, she married Robert Busch; he preceded her in death March 27, 2018.
inkfreenews.com
Christmas Bucks Are Coming
MILFORD — ‘The PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County will once again be kicking off the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Bucks promotion in each publication. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants....
inkfreenews.com
After 9/11, Chief Holderman Knew He Wanted To Serve The Community
WARSAW — After Sept. 11, 2001, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman knew he wanted to serve the community. “I either wanted to be a fireman and do what those guys did, or be a soldier and go take care of some stuff,” said Holderman. The 36-year-old was...
