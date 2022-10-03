ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 18

Rick Rohde
4d ago

When are they going to learn that one size doesn’t fit all? Many local problems begin by mandates decided in Salem, not at the local level.

Reply
29
Mr Always Right
4d ago

We have got to get the Democrats out of Salem OR the state will keep getting worse! don't vote for any Democrats come November!

Reply(1)
23
Pat Barnett
4d ago

what's important to Salem and Portland really never align with what 90% of what Oregonians want or need, that's the problem with popular vote, since Salem, Portland, and Eugene have the biggest population which actually out number the other areas of Oregon, the rest of us get ignored period and screwed by these regulations and policies, time for electoral colleges in all elections period, Oregon and California are prime examples of why its unfair period.

Reply
11
Related
The Oregonian

US officials seek input on major hiking trail stretching from Continental Divide to Pacific Ocean

U.S. officials are taking a big step involving a 1,200-mile hiking trail stretching from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting comments through Oct. 30 on a comprehensive plan for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which starts in Glacier National Park in Montana, crosses through northern Idaho and finishes in Olympic National Park in Washington.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Perfect storm in Oregon could pave way for Republican governor

Deep-blue Oregon could elect a Republican as its next governor in November thanks to a particular set of circumstances that have lined up in the GOP’s favor. Republican candidate Christine Drazan led her Democratic opponent, Tina Kotek, by 2 points in an Emerson College poll this week. It was the latest sign that the party in control of Oregon for decades is struggling to convince voters to give Democrats more time at the helm.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KGW

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signs climate pact with West Coast leaders

PORTLAND, Ore. — Against the backdrop of the San Francisco Bay draped in fog, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a new climate pact Thursday, updating the longstanding Pacific Coast Collaborative agreement between West Coast states in the U.S. and British Columbia. The update – co-signed by California Gov. Gavin...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure  on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon adds extra protections for utility customers through rule changes

The changes include extra protections during extreme weather events, like wildfires or extreme cold, according to a press release. Now, utility companies can’t shut off services due to nonpayment during wildfire evacuations. They also can’t disconnect services when the air quality index is at or above 100, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the Environmental Protection Agency.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#Land Use#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor
The Oregonian

President Joe Biden to return to Oregon next week

President Joe Biden will return to Oregon next week, just six months after his first visit to the state as president. A White House spokesperson confirmed the visit to The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday, but officials have not yet released details about the president’s itinerary while in Oregon. KGW reported that Biden will be in Oregon from Friday, Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 15 after a visit to California.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110

PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Nike co-founder Phil Knight changes course, donates $1 million to Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan

Oregon’s most well-known billionaire appears to have switched allegiance in the governor’s race. After donating $3.75 million to unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – including $2 million on Sept. 1 – Nike co-founder Phil Knight on Thursday contributed $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan. His gift to Drazan was first reported by Willamette Week.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Reported cases virtually unchanged

Oregon health officials reported 4,237 new coronavirus infections last week, just 32 infections short of the number they reported the previous week. The reported cases are almost certainly a significant undercount of true infections in Oregon, given many people learn they have an infection from at-home tests that they aren’t required to report to the state.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week. OSP said it’s looking for...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one

Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?

The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy