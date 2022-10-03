Read full article on original website
NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity on Friday night in their only expected debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a Raleigh cable television studio for...
Biden administration has reunited 500 families separated under Trump
The Biden administration has reunited 500 children separated from their parents under the Trump White House’s zero tolerance border policy, an official told The Hill Friday. The benchmark follows nearly two years of steady work by the Biden administration, which tasked itself with reuniting an estimated more than 1,000 children who remained separated from their parents due to the 2018 Trump policy.
How the US might respond to a Russian nuclear attack in Ukraine
As concerns grow over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling amid continued losses in Ukraine, what a U.S. response would look like has become an increasingly urgent question.
Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to abortion in California's constitution
Proposition 1 placed on the ballot by the state Legislature asks voters to amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to an abortion and contraceptives.
Barnes takes the fight to Johnson in Wisconsin Senate debate
The Democrat is seeking to reverse a recent slide in polls with Johnson widely seen as the most vulnerable GOP incumbent senator facing reelection in November.
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Friday night, after months and millions spent on TV ads, Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley finally go face-to-face. It's the only scheduled debate in the race to fill North Carolina's soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat. Party control in the chamber hangs in the balance -- and the race is a dead heat.
