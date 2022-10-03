Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory against Northwestern
This week Wisconsin heads down to the Windy City/Chi-town/Chicago. Well really, it’s. Evanston, Illinois. No, it’s not a rematch with the Illini although that would be preferred, as I can’t wait till next year. Redemption! This week they face that other Illinois team, the Northwestern Wildcats. Northwestern’s Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald might also be on the hot seat for the way things have started this season. Big Ten Coaches are dropping like flies. No one is safe. But let’s look at what needs to happen for the Badgers to head back home with a W.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Depth Chart and Injury Report vs Northwestern Wildcats
The Wisconsin Badgers released their annual weekly depth chart and injury report, which didn’t change too much despite the several injuries to key players last week, perhaps sparking some optimism on that front ahead of Week 6. Here is the depth chart and injury report against the Northwestern Wildcats:
Bucky's 5th Quarter
How you doin’.... Northwestern Wildcats
Our “how you doing” feature is back for year three! Each week we at B5Q will review how each of Wisconsin’s opponents has fared heading into their contest with the Badgers. The Wisconsin Badgers are winless in the conference (2-3 overall, 0-2 B1G) and travel south to Chicagoland for the weekend to faceoff against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-4 overall, 1-1 B1G) at their Evanston home.
Wisconsin basketball: Two Badgers named preseason All-Big Ten
Wisconsin Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Tyler Wahl each earn first-team All-Big Ten honors for the 2022-2023 season.
offtackleempire.com
Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5
Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football vs. Northwestern Betting Preview
Last week the Badgers... do we really need to talk about last week anymore? Fine, the Badgers lost in one of the most embarrassing losses in recent history. Obviously, they didn’t cover and the lack of defense allowed that game to go over. To add insult to injury, this column was on the opposite side of both for an 0-2 week. Fire that game into the sun.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 375: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Preview with Inside NU
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got a football game to preview because despite all that is going on off the field there is still a football game to be played. In the episode, we first discuss how we expect this team to come out given the recent events. Will they play with more emotion than in previous weeks? We’ll have to see. After that, we dive into how we expect the offense to right the ship and attack a struggling Northwestern defense. Later, we discuss how the Badger defense will look to clean things up against the Wildcat's offense. After that, we get into our usual matchup to watch and score predictions for the contest.
Top 8 finalists in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ named; voting open for Final 4
MADISON, Wis. — And then there were eight. Eight products have moved to the next round of voting to become this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This year’s contest, put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, is the seventh search to find the most interesting product made in the Badger State.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Middleton restaurant going into Knoche’s butcher shop
Taigu, a Chinese restaurant in Middleton specializing in homemade hand-cut noodles, is going into Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison’s Far West Side. “We are so happy to have their place. That’s the perfect location for Taigu,” said Hong Gao, who opened Taigu in 2014, first under the name of the previous restaurant, Orient Express. She changed it to Taigu after 10 months.
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
dailydodge.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Clayton Willi Bludgeoned Woman With Hammer, Shot Her in Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #29
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Clayton Willi was one of them. His release was discretionary. 29th in the...
wizmnews.com
Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
nbc15.com
Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
