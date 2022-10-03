ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory against Northwestern

This week Wisconsin heads down to the Windy City/Chi-town/Chicago. Well really, it’s. Evanston, Illinois. No, it’s not a rematch with the Illini although that would be preferred, as I can’t wait till next year. Redemption! This week they face that other Illinois team, the Northwestern Wildcats. Northwestern’s Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald might also be on the hot seat for the way things have started this season. Big Ten Coaches are dropping like flies. No one is safe. But let’s look at what needs to happen for the Badgers to head back home with a W.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Depth Chart and Injury Report vs Northwestern Wildcats

The Wisconsin Badgers released their annual weekly depth chart and injury report, which didn’t change too much despite the several injuries to key players last week, perhaps sparking some optimism on that front ahead of Week 6. Here is the depth chart and injury report against the Northwestern Wildcats:
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

How you doin’.... Northwestern Wildcats

Our “how you doing” feature is back for year three! Each week we at B5Q will review how each of Wisconsin’s opponents has fared heading into their contest with the Badgers. The Wisconsin Badgers are winless in the conference (2-3 overall, 0-2 B1G) and travel south to Chicagoland for the weekend to faceoff against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-4 overall, 1-1 B1G) at their Evanston home.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
offtackleempire.com

Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5

Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football vs. Northwestern Betting Preview

Last week the Badgers... do we really need to talk about last week anymore? Fine, the Badgers lost in one of the most embarrassing losses in recent history. Obviously, they didn’t cover and the lack of defense allowed that game to go over. To add insult to injury, this column was on the opposite side of both for an 0-2 week. Fire that game into the sun.
EVANSTON, IL
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 375: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Preview with Inside NU

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got a football game to preview because despite all that is going on off the field there is still a football game to be played. In the episode, we first discuss how we expect this team to come out given the recent events. Will they play with more emotion than in previous weeks? We’ll have to see. After that, we dive into how we expect the offense to right the ship and attack a struggling Northwestern defense. Later, we discuss how the Badger defense will look to clean things up against the Wildcat's offense. After that, we get into our usual matchup to watch and score predictions for the contest.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Jim Leonard
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Middleton restaurant going into Knoche’s butcher shop

Taigu, a Chinese restaurant in Middleton specializing in homemade hand-cut noodles, is going into Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison’s Far West Side. “We are so happy to have their place. That’s the perfect location for Taigu,” said Hong Gao, who opened Taigu in 2014, first under the name of the previous restaurant, Orient Express. She changed it to Taigu after 10 months.
MIDDLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Badgers#Athletic
dailydodge.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
wizmnews.com

Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
MONONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy