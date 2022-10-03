The Learning Endorsements and Professions (LEAP) Expo provides area 8th grade students with the opportunity to speak with local professionals and gain a better understanding of career pathways. The LEAP Expo features local employers from a wide variety of industries, non-profits, education and training providers, and Career/Technical Education programs from local high schools. Students are encouraged to engage with exhibitors and use the opportunity to expand their knowledge of local careers. Students will use this knowledge as they select a high school Endorsement and other career related decisions in the coming years.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO