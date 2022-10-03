ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Oct. 5: Tickets For Hopkins County Stew Festival On Sale Now

It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Asks For A Smile

Sulphur Springs, Texas — The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is asking that friends of the Foundation and members of the Hopkins County community take time to share a smile. The smile in question is Amazon Smile, which is a program Amazon uses to allow customers to designate a charitable organization as the recipient of a portion of the purchase price paid for certain items on their site.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Food Safety Year-Round

During the fall and winter holidays, I often provide information on keeping food safe to prevent foodborne illness. However, food safety is a good practice all year. Festive parties, gatherings, family dinners, and celebrations are popular in November and December, which can bring holiday cheer, especially with delicious food around the table. However, the fun can end soon any time of the year if the foods you eat make you and others sick.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – October 3-7, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 3-7, 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 3 — Chicken...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic

Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022

The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

The St James Fiesta and Auction to be Held October 8th

The annual St. James Fiesta and Auction will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs, Texas. A delicious Tex-Mex meal will be prepared by the Aguilar family. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children under 12. Meal service begins at 5:30pm. The Live Auction begins at 7:00pm. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and much more.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Tickets For 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival Now On Sale For $8 Each Or 4 For $28

Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

McKenzies Donate Painting To Courthouse

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Friday morning offered appreciation to Mickey and Barbara McKenzie for the painting they donated to Hopkins County Courthouse. Hopkins County Veterans Services Officer Danny Davis explained the painting was created by Josey Butler, who worked from a stage from beginning to end of last year’s Hopkins County Freedom Ball, then auctioned off. The McKenzies purchased the painting, which depicts 13 horses, representing the 13 service members killed by a single detonation of a bomb in Kabul when President Joe Biden ordered withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Employers Wanted

The Learning Endorsements and Professions (LEAP) Expo provides area 8th grade students with the opportunity to speak with local professionals and gain a better understanding of career pathways. The LEAP Expo features local employers from a wide variety of industries, non-profits, education and training providers, and Career/Technical Education programs from local high schools. Students are encouraged to engage with exhibitors and use the opportunity to expand their knowledge of local careers. Students will use this knowledge as they select a high school Endorsement and other career related decisions in the coming years.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for September 28th, 2022

Legacy Ag Credit is the Community Partner for this meal. This institution is a repeat Partner. Dinner Bell appreciates the support of Legacy Ag Credit. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Last Call For Free Mammography Clinic

Sulphur Springs, Texas – Due to demand, additional appointments have been added to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. A few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

