Read full article on original website
Related
Chamber Connection – Oct. 5: Tickets For Hopkins County Stew Festival On Sale Now
It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Asks For A Smile
Sulphur Springs, Texas — The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is asking that friends of the Foundation and members of the Hopkins County community take time to share a smile. The smile in question is Amazon Smile, which is a program Amazon uses to allow customers to designate a charitable organization as the recipient of a portion of the purchase price paid for certain items on their site.
Meal-A-Day Board Approves Part-Time Paid Position To Coordinate Program, Volunteers
The Meal A Day Board has approved a paid part-time position for 25 hours a week to manage the daily operations and the volunteers. Below is a description of the job and what Meal-A-Day does, for potential applicants that are not familiar with the program. Meal A Day is a...
Food Safety Year-Round
During the fall and winter holidays, I often provide information on keeping food safe to prevent foodborne illness. However, food safety is a good practice all year. Festive parties, gatherings, family dinners, and celebrations are popular in November and December, which can bring holiday cheer, especially with delicious food around the table. However, the fun can end soon any time of the year if the foods you eat make you and others sick.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meal A Day Menu – October 3-7, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 3-7, 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 3 — Chicken...
Hopkins County United Way 2022-2023 Campaign Off To Great Start
The Hopkins County United Way 2022-2023 campaign is off to a great start, with most donation packets delivered and $11,503.89 of the $150,000 goal raised over the past week, Hopkins County United Way campaign chair and officers reported during the first campaign workers report meeting Tuesday. Donations have been made...
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
Information From an English Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
English Instructor Ken Haley helps his students with some personal instruction during his class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924. Paris Junior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022
The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
Hopkins County To Observe Beef Day This Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Downtown Sulphur Springs will smell like a steak house tomorrow, thanks to the efforts of the 30 grilling teams competing for the cash prize and bragging rights during the 2022 NETBIO Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup, which kicks off at noon. The Ribeye Roundup, held the first Saturday in...
What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
The St James Fiesta and Auction to be Held October 8th
The annual St. James Fiesta and Auction will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs, Texas. A delicious Tex-Mex meal will be prepared by the Aguilar family. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children under 12. Meal service begins at 5:30pm. The Live Auction begins at 7:00pm. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and much more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HCUW Shows Appreciation To Those With A History Of Helping Others
Hopkins County United Way showed appreciation Wednesday to those with “A History of Helping Others.” The Lead Donor/CEO Appreciation Luncheon, held Sept. 28 at The Venue, each year is the official kickoff of HCUW’s annual fundraiser. In Appreciation. “United Together” the community contributed $212,000 to the 2021-2022...
Tickets For 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival Now On Sale For $8 Each Or 4 For $28
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
McKenzies Donate Painting To Courthouse
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Friday morning offered appreciation to Mickey and Barbara McKenzie for the painting they donated to Hopkins County Courthouse. Hopkins County Veterans Services Officer Danny Davis explained the painting was created by Josey Butler, who worked from a stage from beginning to end of last year’s Hopkins County Freedom Ball, then auctioned off. The McKenzies purchased the painting, which depicts 13 horses, representing the 13 service members killed by a single detonation of a bomb in Kabul when President Joe Biden ordered withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
Tuesday Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Nov. 8 Uniform Elections
Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Uniform Elections, per Texas laws, which Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day. Those who voted earlier in the year should already be registered to vote in their...
Employers Wanted
The Learning Endorsements and Professions (LEAP) Expo provides area 8th grade students with the opportunity to speak with local professionals and gain a better understanding of career pathways. The LEAP Expo features local employers from a wide variety of industries, non-profits, education and training providers, and Career/Technical Education programs from local high schools. Students are encouraged to engage with exhibitors and use the opportunity to expand their knowledge of local careers. Students will use this knowledge as they select a high school Endorsement and other career related decisions in the coming years.
Dinner Bell Menu for September 28th, 2022
Legacy Ag Credit is the Community Partner for this meal. This institution is a repeat Partner. Dinner Bell appreciates the support of Legacy Ag Credit. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — October 2022
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Oct. 4, 2022, presented to to the City Council in a Memorandum as well as aloud the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We had 2 minor workers compensation claims in September. We did not have any liability claims. We did file...
Last Call For Free Mammography Clinic
Sulphur Springs, Texas – Due to demand, additional appointments have been added to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. A few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0