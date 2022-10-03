Read full article on original website
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Marlborough scout creates StoryWalk for Eagle Scout project
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough Troop 2 Boy Scout Brandon Proteau created a StoryWalk, which allows people to read a children’s book outside, for the Hudson Public Library to complete his Eagle Scout project. Proteau’s StoryWalk has 18 signposts that laminated pages can be placed in, allowing for people to...
Nancy E. Patchell, 66, of Westborough
– Nancy E. Patchell (Conlin), 66, of Westborough, formerly of Northborough, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her four daughters on Monday, October 3, 2022 after a long battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease. She was the wife of the late Alan Patchell. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter...
Nearly 20 years of Westborough’s Nature Notes
WESTBOROUGH – For 18 years, Annie Reid and Garry Kessler have covered Westborough’s flora and fauna in their column “Nature Notes” on behalf of the Westborough Community Land Trust. The couple first started the column in 2004 for the Westborough News, which then became the Village...
Manuel P. Lopes, 82, of Hudson
– Manuel P. Lopes, 82, long time resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital with his beloved wife of 47 years, Maria I. (da Silva) Lopes by his side. Besides his wife Maria, Manuel leaves his son, Daniel Lopes of Northborough, MA; his two...
Tony Abu, 75, of Northborough
– In the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2, 2022, Abyss Anthony Abu passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by the love and support of his family. Tony, as he was affectionately known by, was 75 years old and for the past year bravely stood against the deliberating effects of ALS.
Marlborough school program offers help for families in need
MARLBOROUGH – Last year, Marlborough Public Schools began offering a special program to assist less fortunate families. Called “Wraparound Services,” it offers a range of programs to address needs, such as health care and holiday gifts. During the School Committee meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Kayla Flaherty-Dawson,...
Assabet programs seeking votes for Saint-Gobain contest
MARLBOROUGH – Not one but two technical programs at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School have made it to the final rounds of competition in a new grant program offered by Saint-Gobain North America. Assabet’s biotechnology program is one of four Massachusetts schools competing at the silver level, while...
Marlborough police log, Oct. 7 edition
7:13 a.m. Pearl St. Larceny. 8:11 a.m. Lakeside Ave./Felton St. MVA property damage only. 10:18 a.m. Fame Hair Design/Main St. Disturbance. 11:47 a.m. Violetwood Cir. Fraud/forgery. 12:38 p.m. Lakeside Ave./Felton St. MVA property damage only. 1:57 p.m. Newton Street parking Garage/Newton St. Suspicious activity. 2:53 p.m. Welly’s Restaurant/Main St. MVA...
Shrewsbury police log, Oct. 7 edition
9:17 a.m. Walnut St. Medical call. 11:56 a.m. Lake St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 12:10 p.m. Westboro Rd./Grafton. Animal complaint. 12:39 p.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 3:35 p.m. Boston Tpke./Lake St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 5:41 p.m. Boston Tpke./Maple Ave. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.
Nature Notes: Celebrating nature’s special sites & special sights
What is special to see in Westborough? This, our 300th Nature Notes column, coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Westborough Community Land Trust (WCLT), which has been making Westborough better since 1997. That’s a reason to celebrate both the special and the ordinary natural sites and sights that help to create our sense of place as nature works its magic in Westborough and neighboring towns as well.
Main Street Bank hires commercial lender senior vice president
MARLBOROUGH – Main Street Bank has announced that Carl Flumerfelt has accepted the position of senior vice president commercial lender, effective Aug. 15. Flumerfelt will be supporting Main Street Bank’s Commercial Loan Department by connecting with new and existing business customers. Using his years of experience in commercial banking, Flumerfelt will work closely with clients to understand their business and how the appropriate business loan option will work to support their day-to-day functions and growth.
Grafton police log, Oct. 7 edition
1:28 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto. 1:49 a.m. Worcester St./Wheeler Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:38 a.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft. 12:01 p.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto. 1:46 p.m. Follette St. Ambulance – medical. 2:09 p.m. Lordvale Blvd. Ambulance – medical. 4:22 p.m. Worcester St./George Jordan Blvd. Disturbance –...
Parks, recreation director Angela Snell says goodbye
SHREWSBURY – Director of Parks and Recreation Angela Snell marked her last day serving the town of Shrewsbury Sept. 30. “It’s been very emotional thinking about leaving the town I have enjoyed working for and being involved in for so many years,” Snell said. Now, Snell will...
Temporary traffic, safety committee formed by Northborough selectmen
NORTHBOROUGH – The Board of Selectmen has established a temporary traffic and safety committee. Approved Sept. 26, the committee was charged to return to the selectmen in no more than six months with a recommendation whether to form a permanent committee, including ideas for its membership and charge. The...
Northborough library workshop helps families learn about racism
NORTHBOROUGH – Grace and Washburn Millette listened to music by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong while drawing self-portraits. They also talked about icebergs and the Disney character Doc McStuffins, and what it feels like when something is unfair. They were part of a workshop on racism at the Northborough...
Hudson Executive Assistant says no agreement between town, developer on Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – Executive Assistant Thomas Gregory said there have been no agreements reached between the town and Portman Industrial, who is redeveloping the former Intel property. Gregory released a statement on the project, which calls for the construction of a 1,284,640-square-foot distribution warehouse at 75 Reed Road and has...
St. Mark’s triangle, tree protection bylaw on Southborough warrant
SOUTHBOROUGH – With Southborough’s Town Meeting set to convene next week, here’s a look at what’s on the warrant. The warrant features a total of 13 articles, including two citizen petitions regarding flags and St. Mark’s triangle. One of the articles was petitioned by Debbie...
Man arrested after stolen vehicle found in Shrewsbury driveway
SHREWSBURY – A stolen vehicle was found in a Shrewsbury resident’s driveway last night. At about 6:36 p.m. a resident in the 400 block of Grafton Street called to report a vehicle in their driveway that they did not recognize. According to a Shrewsbury police press release, when...
Hudson Fire Chief proposes headquarters, fire station repairs
HUDSON – Fire Chief Bryan Johannes is calling for renovations to the Hudson Fire Department headquarters and Fire Station 1. “At some point, I am going to retire from the fire department. I just want to leave it in a condition better than when I found it,” Johannes said.
Southborough police log, Oct. 7 edition
12:08 a.m. Framingham Rd./Newton St. Motor vehicle stop. 8:16 a.m. Newton/Main Sts. Assist water dept. 8:34 a.m. Cordaville Rd. Suspicious activity. 9:56 a.m. Boston/Framingham Rds. Motor vehicle stop. 11:11 a.m. Cordaville Rd. Lost and found. 10:15 p.m. Southville Rd. Suspicious activity. Tuesday, Sept. 20. 12:10 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity.
