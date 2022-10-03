Read full article on original website
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine — The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and his son-in-law Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque Isle.
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
Maine woman diagnosed with desmoid tumor raising awareness, money for research
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston woman is taking a grim diagnosis and trying to help others. Doctors don’t know much time she has, but she’s using every day she has to make a difference. Two years ago, when she was only 32, Stephanie Clark was told she...
Savannah Bananas 'Baseball Circus' coming to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Hadlock Field on Aug. 18, 2023. ESPN has called the Bananas "The Greatest Show in Sports," and some have compared them to the Harlen Globetrotters in basketball. Fans nominated more than 700 cities...
Testimony to begin in trial of Maine mother accused of killing young child
BELFAST, Maine — Opening statements are expected Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen. The first witnesses will be called when opening statements are done. The 36-year-old from Stockton Springs is accused of killing her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, in June of 2021. She...
89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home
ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
Maine mother accused of killing son blames his sister for some injuries
BELFAST, Maine — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son. Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Maddox Williams. Maddox died in June 2021 after Trefethen and her mother brought him to the hospital...
Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust
An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
'I have nothing to say': Body cam footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery
Body camera footage obtained by WMTW sister station WMUR shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio from the recordings...
