Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park
A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
Santa Barbara County stands up for Stand Down in support of local veterans; event set for Oct. 15
The Santa Barbara County Stand Down, a chance for veterans to get support and services such as healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments and crisis counseling, is set for Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. "Whether they need assistance or not, veterans are welcome to come participate. This is...
Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th birthday | Julia McHugh
A day-long birthday bash on Saturday celebrates the 150th birthday of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, held from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. with events and activities for the whole family. Santa Barbara does not have a deep-water port, so in the early days visiting ships had to ferry passengers...
Solvang council, mayoral candidates share visions for future, issues at hand
Four candidates are vying for two seats on Solvang City Council while one candidate runs unopposed for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. The ballot, which also includes a sales and use tax proposition, is the first since Solvang was divided into four districts. Under the new structure, Solvang voters...
Pale Blue Dot says fundraising deadline met for space center; claim under review by city
Pale Blue Dot Ventures has met the first of two deadlines set by the City of Lompoc in its effort to build a space-themed education center, according to company founder and CEO Steve Franck. The Lompoc-based entertainment company, funded by a group of investors, was required to show proof of...
Lompoc's Surf Beach reopens to public following seasonal plover restrictions
All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
Lee Rosenberg: Santa Ynez Valley high school board candidate says education is the answer | Guest Commentary
My name is Lee Rosenberg. I am a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education and have been endorsed for this position by Bill Brown (County Sheriff), Bruce Porter (Vice President Santa Barbara County Board of Education), Rich Nagler (Valley Foundation Man Of The Year), Valerie Kissell (Executive Director People Helping People), Glenn Beede (Pastor Valley Presbyterian Church) , Alfonso Gonzalez (Student Counselor SYV High School), Greg Wolf (Teacher), Aaron Petersen, and many others.
Week seven predictions: St. Joseph tries to stay unbeaten while Lompoc hopes to hand Mission Prep first loss in Mountain League
After playing four of its first five games on the road, the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph, will hit the road for the second straight week in week eight of the high school football season. After rolling to a 42-7 league win at highly regarded, but banged up,...
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
Power Rankings: Knights, Royals, Braves and Bearcats take top four spots
There was a fair amount of movement in the latest area football power rankings. St. Joseph, however, remained where it has been all year — at the top. The Knights solidified their hold on the No. 1 spot with a 42-7 Mountain League win at Santa Ynez last week.
C.A.R.E.4Paws continues to help Central Coast families care for their pets
Locals lined up with their pets Wednesday for an affordable pop-up pet clinic to get the services and information they needed for their furry friends. The C.A.R.E.4Paws Mobile Unit set up shop at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria — the unit has been helping families and their pets on the Central Coast for about 10 years and the program continues to grow.
San Juan Bautista resident identified in fatal 2-car collision near Solvang
A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at State Route 246 west of Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista. The incident involved a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Buellton resident Stephen Waldman, 71, and a 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by McIntyre, 73, and her passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, California.
Local roundup: Hancock women's soccer team suffers first loss of season
The unbeaten 2022 run for the Hancock College women's soccer team is over. Santa Barbara City College made two first-half goals stand up for a 2-1 Western State Conference win over the Bulldogs at Santa Barbara Tuesday night. The Vaqueros moved to 6-1-4, 4-0. The Bulldogs are 8-1-3, 3-1. Sofia...
Santa Barbara County moves to ban gas in new construction, additions, major remodels
In a split vote Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors directed the staff to begin preparing an ordinance that would ban natural gas and require all-electric appliances in new homes and commercial buildings. Supervisors voted 3-2, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting.
Traffic control along State Route 1 in Lompoc begins Thursday
A project to abandon two existing monitoring wells on State Route 1 in Lompoc will result in traffic control on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groundwater monitoring wells are primarily used for observing groundwater levels and flow conditions, obtaining samples for determining groundwater quality, and for evaluating hydraulic properties of aquifers.
Cal Poly to go after after first conference win
A Cal Poly football squad seeking its first Big Sky Conference win of the year and a Northern Arizona team seeking the same thing will face each other Saturday. The visiting Mustangs are 1-3, 0-1 going into this one. The Lumberjacks are 1-4, 0-2. Kickoff is set for 1:02 p.m. inside Walkup Skydome on Findlay Toyota Field, capacity 10,000, on the Northern Arizona campus in Flagstaff.
