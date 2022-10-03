ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

syvnews.com

Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park

A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Ynez, CA
Santa Ynez, CA
Santa Ynez, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc's Surf Beach reopens to public following seasonal plover restrictions

All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Lee Rosenberg: Santa Ynez Valley high school board candidate says education is the answer | Guest Commentary

My name is Lee Rosenberg. I am a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education and have been endorsed for this position by Bill Brown (County Sheriff), Bruce Porter (Vice President Santa Barbara County Board of Education), Rich Nagler (Valley Foundation Man Of The Year), Valerie Kissell (Executive Director People Helping People), Glenn Beede (Pastor Valley Presbyterian Church) , Alfonso Gonzalez (Student Counselor SYV High School), Greg Wolf (Teacher), Aaron Petersen, and many others.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance

An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

C.A.R.E.4Paws continues to help Central Coast families care for their pets

Locals lined up with their pets Wednesday for an affordable pop-up pet clinic to get the services and information they needed for their furry friends. The C.A.R.E.4Paws Mobile Unit set up shop at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria — the unit has been helping families and their pets on the Central Coast for about 10 years and the program continues to grow.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

San Juan Bautista resident identified in fatal 2-car collision near Solvang

A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at State Route 246 west of Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista. The incident involved a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Buellton resident Stephen Waldman, 71, and a 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by McIntyre, 73, and her passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, California.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Traffic control along State Route 1 in Lompoc begins Thursday

A project to abandon two existing monitoring wells on State Route 1 in Lompoc will result in traffic control on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groundwater monitoring wells are primarily used for observing groundwater levels and flow conditions, obtaining samples for determining groundwater quality, and for evaluating hydraulic properties of aquifers.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Cal Poly to go after after first conference win

A Cal Poly football squad seeking its first Big Sky Conference win of the year and a Northern Arizona team seeking the same thing will face each other Saturday. The visiting Mustangs are 1-3, 0-1 going into this one. The Lumberjacks are 1-4, 0-2. Kickoff is set for 1:02 p.m. inside Walkup Skydome on Findlay Toyota Field, capacity 10,000, on the Northern Arizona campus in Flagstaff.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

