MedicalXpress
Mouthwashes may suppress SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities—the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
MedicalXpress
History of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment toward children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals' parenting behaviors later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children. The research comes as a growing number...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Ketamine and depression: A mechanism of the antidepressant revealed
Researchers from Inserm, CNRS, Sorbonne University and clinicians from the AP-HP and at Paris Brain Institute identified one of the mechanisms explaining the ketamine effect as an antidepressant. Ketamine, usually used as an anesthetic, was administered to patients with severe resistant depression. This treatment led patients to present an increased...
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
MedicalXpress
Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals
White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
MedicalXpress
Fast track to fertility program halves time to treatment
When struggling to conceive, every second that ticks by feels precious. That makes it easy to get discouraged: 65 percent of those who seek fertility care eventually discontinue treatment, the majority due to stress. That's why Penn Medicine recently instituted a telemedicine-driven program aimed at seeing patients more quickly and starting treatments sooner. The program, Fast Track to Fertility, cut the time between when patients initially reached out for help to when they received their first treatment by half—getting them on the path to parenthood roughly a month and a half sooner, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: Boosting with an mRNA vaccine offers better protection in people who received two doses of CoronaVac
One year after mass vaccination against COVID-19 was launched, inactivated virus vaccines accounted for half of the doses administered worldwide. Now, a large observational study performed in Brazil and co-led by Fiocruz and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), shows that in people who initially received two doses of the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, an mRNA boost offers considerably better protection against mild and severe COVID-19 than a boost with the same vaccine. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for guiding boosting strategies in countries where most of the population received inactivated virus vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Researchers investigate cancer cluster in Alabama town
Fruithurst is your quintessential small town. Located in Cleburne County, Alabama—just five miles on the other side of the Georgia state line—only a few hundred people call it home. Christy Hiett is one of those people. Born and raised in the tight-knit community, she now serves as principal...
MedicalXpress
Findings suggest COVID-19 rebound not caused by impaired immune response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
MedicalXpress
New approaches to personalized treatment for small cell lung cancer
Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a particularly aggressive tumor, which has so far been treated with standardized measures. A study led by MedUni Vienna has shown for the first time that different SCLC subtypes have specific molecular characteristics, which is why those affected respond in different ways to cancer treatment. This discovery, published in the Clinical and Translational Medicine journal, has opened up new options for the development of more personalized treatment for this cancer, which is characterized by an unusually high rate of mortality.
MedicalXpress
Third vaccine dose ensures longer protection against COVID-19
In anticipation of the new wave of COVID-19, Estonia has started to administer the fourth vaccine dose, but many people have not received the third dose yet. A recent study shows that after the third vaccination, the antibody count in the body persists at a higher level than after the second dose.
MedicalXpress
New poll: 114 million Americans think the US health care system is failing them
Nearly half the country (44%), or about 114 million Americans, give poor (30%) or failing (14%) grades to the U.S. health care system, percentages that climb higher and grow even more negative when it comes to affordability and health equity, according to a new report from West Health and Gallup, the polling organization.
MedicalXpress
Will we be able to count abortions after the Dobbs decision?
For over 50 years, most legal, clinically overseen abortions in the United States were counted. Thanks to national data collections, we know approximately how many abortions were performed each year by state, by week of pregnancy, by age of the pregnant person, by race and more. The data, like much of our data on public health, has implications for how programs are funded, and how we understand and monitor conditions, according to Gary Young, director of the Northeastern University Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research.
MedicalXpress
Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement
A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MedicalXpress
Migraine tied to behavioral, psychological factors
Even in individuals without psychiatric comorbidities, specific behavioral and psychological factors are associated with migraine, according to a study published online Aug. 26 in The Journal of Headache and Pain. Francesca Pistoia, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of L'Aquila in Italy, and colleagues investigated the relationship between psychological factors and...
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies protein that potentially worsens kidney injuries
One of the many risks associated with heart attacks and cardiac surgery is acute kidney injury, a serious condition that in some cases can lead to kidney failure. Common as it is—it's observed 10% to 20% of the time following heart surgery or a heart attack— scientists don't have a full biological understanding of why the kidney injury is happening.
