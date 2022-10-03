Fewer Asians, Blacks, Hispanics eligible for drugs that may delay Alzheimer's progression

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a particularly aggressive tumor, which has so far been treated with standardized measures. A study led by MedUni Vienna has shown for the first time that different SCLC subtypes have specific molecular characteristics, which is why those affected respond in different ways to cancer treatment. This discovery, published in the Clinical and Translational Medicine journal, has opened up new options for the development of more personalized treatment for this cancer, which is characterized by an unusually high rate of mortality.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO