Fewer Asians, Blacks, Hispanics eligible for drugs that may delay Alzheimer's progression

Related
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
MedicalXpress
American Academy of Ophthalmology: One in nine patients with wet age-related macular degeneration skip follow-up
One in nine people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are skipping appointments for sight-saving eye injections, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Chicago. Rahul N. Khurana, M.D., from the University of California...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
A simple new tool allows primary caregivers to detect young kids at high risk of asthma
A team of researchers working with the CHILD Cohort Study (CHILD) has developed a simple new symptom-based screening tool that detects asthma risk in children as young as two years of age. The efficacy of the tool—the CHILDhood Asthma Risk Tool, or CHART—is detailed in a study published in the...
MedicalXpress
Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals
White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: Boosting with an mRNA vaccine offers better protection in people who received two doses of CoronaVac
One year after mass vaccination against COVID-19 was launched, inactivated virus vaccines accounted for half of the doses administered worldwide. Now, a large observational study performed in Brazil and co-led by Fiocruz and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), shows that in people who initially received two doses of the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, an mRNA boost offers considerably better protection against mild and severe COVID-19 than a boost with the same vaccine. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for guiding boosting strategies in countries where most of the population received inactivated virus vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Mouthwashes may suppress SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities—the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Third vaccine dose ensures longer protection against COVID-19
In anticipation of the new wave of COVID-19, Estonia has started to administer the fourth vaccine dose, but many people have not received the third dose yet. A recent study shows that after the third vaccination, the antibody count in the body persists at a higher level than after the second dose.
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies protein that potentially worsens kidney injuries
One of the many risks associated with heart attacks and cardiac surgery is acute kidney injury, a serious condition that in some cases can lead to kidney failure. Common as it is—it's observed 10% to 20% of the time following heart surgery or a heart attack— scientists don't have a full biological understanding of why the kidney injury is happening.
MedicalXpress
New poll: 114 million Americans think the US health care system is failing them
Nearly half the country (44%), or about 114 million Americans, give poor (30%) or failing (14%) grades to the U.S. health care system, percentages that climb higher and grow even more negative when it comes to affordability and health equity, according to a new report from West Health and Gallup, the polling organization.
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
MedicalXpress
Norovirus link to Crohn's disease may point to new therapies
A new study may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel illness where immune defenses, meant to attack invading microbes, instead mistakenly target the body's own digestive tract. Norovirus, a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea, is one of several viruses and bacteria thought to trigger disease onset in Crohn's patients, but the field does not know why.
MedicalXpress
History of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment toward children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals' parenting behaviors later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children. The research comes as a growing number...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement
A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MedicalXpress
New approaches to personalized treatment for small cell lung cancer
Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a particularly aggressive tumor, which has so far been treated with standardized measures. A study led by MedUni Vienna has shown for the first time that different SCLC subtypes have specific molecular characteristics, which is why those affected respond in different ways to cancer treatment. This discovery, published in the Clinical and Translational Medicine journal, has opened up new options for the development of more personalized treatment for this cancer, which is characterized by an unusually high rate of mortality.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
MedicalXpress
Iron deficiency suppresses important arm of the innate immune system
Two proteins ensure that cells can take up iron when needed. If both control proteins are switched off in mice, the animals develop severe anemia, as expected. At the same time, surprisingly, a cell type of the innate immune defense, the neutrophils, also dramatically decreases, as scientists from the German Cancer Research Center now have shown for the first time. Iron deficiency, a known defense mechanism against infectious pathogens, is a double edged sword, as it simultaneously curbs the defensive power of an important arm of the innate immune system.
MedicalXpress
How a bereaved mom is helping researchers improve palliative care
Jamila Hassan's son Omar was two when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He underwent chemotherapy, remission, a relapse, more chemo and a bone marrow transplant before dying shortly before his 10th birthday in 2012. Hassan drew on the support of parents she met in the Bass Center for...
MedicalXpress
Patient belief about success of antibiotics tied to appendicitis outcomes
Positive patient beliefs about the likely success of antibiotics for appendicitis are associated with a lower risk for appendectomy, according to research published online Oct. 5 in JAMA Surgery. David R. Flum, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Comparison of...
