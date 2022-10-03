Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
MedicalXpress
New poll: 114 million Americans think the US health care system is failing them
Nearly half the country (44%), or about 114 million Americans, give poor (30%) or failing (14%) grades to the U.S. health care system, percentages that climb higher and grow even more negative when it comes to affordability and health equity, according to a new report from West Health and Gallup, the polling organization.
MedicalXpress
Third vaccine dose ensures longer protection against COVID-19
In anticipation of the new wave of COVID-19, Estonia has started to administer the fourth vaccine dose, but many people have not received the third dose yet. A recent study shows that after the third vaccination, the antibody count in the body persists at a higher level than after the second dose.
MedicalXpress
New research links dozens more genes with stroke, identifies potential drug targets
Researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) are part of an international team that has discovered 61 additional genetic loci associated with stroke and six genes that are potential targets for drug therapy to prevent or treat stroke. The findings, published Sept. 28 in Nature, are based on data from 2.5 million people from five different ancestries, more than 200,000 of whom had a stroke. Members of the GIGASTROKE consortium conducted the research.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: Boosting with an mRNA vaccine offers better protection in people who received two doses of CoronaVac
One year after mass vaccination against COVID-19 was launched, inactivated virus vaccines accounted for half of the doses administered worldwide. Now, a large observational study performed in Brazil and co-led by Fiocruz and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), shows that in people who initially received two doses of the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, an mRNA boost offers considerably better protection against mild and severe COVID-19 than a boost with the same vaccine. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for guiding boosting strategies in countries where most of the population received inactivated virus vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
MedicalXpress
Will we be able to count abortions after the Dobbs decision?
For over 50 years, most legal, clinically overseen abortions in the United States were counted. Thanks to national data collections, we know approximately how many abortions were performed each year by state, by week of pregnancy, by age of the pregnant person, by race and more. The data, like much of our data on public health, has implications for how programs are funded, and how we understand and monitor conditions, according to Gary Young, director of the Northeastern University Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research.
MedicalXpress
Many New Jersey merchants will sell tobacco products to underage buyers
Although New Jersey and federal law both prohibit merchants from selling tobacco to customers under the age of 21, a Rutgers study finds high rates of non-compliance. Underage buyers aged 18 to 20 visited tobacco retailers in New Jersey and successfully purchased cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products in more than 40 percent of store visits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Researchers warn of mental health risks of high-potency cannabis
Researcher Beatriz Carlini clicks through a few local cannabis retailers' websites before finding what she's looking for. Her screen displays a yellow goo, similar in appearance to raw honey, or as the product's marketing calls it, "Cake Batter." The substance is a highly concentrated form of cannabis called a dab,...
MedicalXpress
The poorest people live almost 4 years less than the wealthiest in Spain
People with fewer financial resources live between 3 and 4 years less than richer people, according to the conclusions of a study carried out by several groups from the Epidemiology and Public Health Area (CIBERESP) of the Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBER-ISCIII). The paper has been published in Scientific Reports.
MedicalXpress
Lebanon announces first cholera case in almost 30 years
Lebanon's health ministry on Thursday announced the crisis-hit country's first case of cholera in decades. The announcement comes as neighboring war-torn Syria is struggling to contain a cholera outbreak that has spread across the country over the past month. Lebanon began a downward spiral in late 2019 that has plunged...
MedicalXpress
Can paid parental leave help prevent newborn deaths?
A recent analysis published in Contemporary Economic Policy indicates that 6-week paid family leave in California saved 339 infants' lives from 2004–2008. The analysis, which relied on birth and infant death data and used all states other than California as a comparison group, revealed that 6 weeks of paid family leave—which aims to help working parents balance their careers and family responsibilities while also improving the well-being of infants—led to fewer deaths from health-related causes and had larger impacts for infants with married mothers and for infant boys. It reduced the post‐neonatal mortality rate by 0.135.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Why and when to get a bivalent booster
The original COVID-19 boosters did a great job of preventing severe illness and hospitalization, even during the delta surge. Then came omicron and its subvariants, which are more transmissible than previous variants and easily evade immunity from both infection and vaccines. The boosters needed an update—and they got it, with...
MedicalXpress
Particle radioactivity linked to pollution-associated heart attack and stroke death
Particle radioactivity, a characteristic of air pollution that reflects the colorless, odorless gas radon found in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution, enhances PM2.5 toxicity and increases risk of death from cardiovascular disease, especially from heart attack or stroke, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
MedicalXpress
3D map reveals DNA organization within human retina cells
National Eye Institute researchers mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin, the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell's nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study is published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
IV immune globulin bests placebo for dermatomyositis
Significantly more adults with dermatomyositis receiving intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) versus placebo have a response of at least minimal improvement, according to a study published in the Oct. 6 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Rohit Aggarwal, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and colleagues...
MedicalXpress
Male physicians receive more and higher payments from medical companies
Male physicians receive significantly higher payments from the highest-grossing medical industry companies compared with female physicians, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in JAMA Surgery. Brittany G. Sullivan, M.D., from the University of California at Irvine, and colleagues have investigated payments made from the highest-grossing medical industry companies...
MedicalXpress
SARS-CoV-2 virus found to mimic a protein that packages DNA, preventing transcription
A team of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, working with a colleague from the University of Texas Medical Branch and another from Boston University and Boston Medical Center, has found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus produces a protein that mimics a protein that packages DNA, preventing transcription that would normally play a role in an immune response.
MedicalXpress
Previously deployed military personnel show retained dust in lungs
Military personnel who were deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq may have been exposed to significant amounts of dust and other respiratory hazards, leading to persistent respiratory symptoms and diseases like asthma and bronchiolitis. Researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and National Jewish Health teamed up to investigate lung disease seen in previously deployed military personnel.
MedicalXpress
High Framingham risk score seen for women with history of migraine
High Framingham risk score (FRS) categories are seen among women with a history of migraine, but not for those with active migraine at baseline or during follow-up, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in Neurology. Khatera Ibrahimi, M.D., from Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and colleagues used data...
Comments / 0