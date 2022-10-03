For over 50 years, most legal, clinically overseen abortions in the United States were counted. Thanks to national data collections, we know approximately how many abortions were performed each year by state, by week of pregnancy, by age of the pregnant person, by race and more. The data, like much of our data on public health, has implications for how programs are funded, and how we understand and monitor conditions, according to Gary Young, director of the Northeastern University Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO