wnynewsnow.com
Helping Veterans Find Employment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Thursday, the Wolf Administration announced the availability of $800,000 to help Pennsylvania veterans find employment. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) provides awards grants to local organizations that connect veterans to employment resources and family-sustaining jobs. The program was designed to eliminate barriers for...
wnynewsnow.com
DMV Reminds New Yorkers of Voting Registration Deadline
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – The New York State DMV is reminding New Yorkers that the deadline to register to vote in this November’s election is October 14th. New Yorkers can apply in person at the DMV when they complete a driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID application.
wnynewsnow.com
Automotive Service Association says the transition to electric vehicles will be a challenge
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – As New York State transitions to electric vehicles, the auto service industry will have to adjust to changes including repair services and charging infrastructure. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) said these adjustments will be a challenge, but not impossible. “You are going to see a...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Department of Health issues new regulations for PFAS chemicals in drinking water
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Wednesday, the New York Department of Health issued proposed regulations for 23 PFAS chemicals in drinking water. PFAS substances are chemicals that have widely been used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications. The proposed regulations would essentially set new drinking water standards and...
wnynewsnow.com
Temps Free Fall Friday With Scattered Showers, Dry This Weekend
JAMESTOWN – Friday will be a day of downward temperatures with scattered rain showers at times but it will be short-lived as we return to drier weather this weekend with the temperatures going back up next week. We’ve been living in the cloud cover today, thanks to a weak...
