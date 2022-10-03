ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Helping Veterans Find Employment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Thursday, the Wolf Administration announced the availability of $800,000 to help Pennsylvania veterans find employment. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) provides awards grants to local organizations that connect veterans to employment resources and family-sustaining jobs. The program was designed to eliminate barriers for...
DMV Reminds New Yorkers of Voting Registration Deadline

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – The New York State DMV is reminding New Yorkers that the deadline to register to vote in this November’s election is October 14th. New Yorkers can apply in person at the DMV when they complete a driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID application.
Temps Free Fall Friday With Scattered Showers, Dry This Weekend

JAMESTOWN – Friday will be a day of downward temperatures with scattered rain showers at times but it will be short-lived as we return to drier weather this weekend with the temperatures going back up next week. We’ve been living in the cloud cover today, thanks to a weak...
