Palm Coast, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast City Council Recognizes Fire Prevention Week

Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council recognized the Palm Coast Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week 2022. Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Agency has sponsored Fire Prevention Week during the week of October 9th, which commemorates the Great Chicago Fire. This year’s theme: Fire Won’t wait. Plan your escape.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Daytona Beach Oct. 13-16 Biketoberfest® Motorcycle Rally Activities to Proceed

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – (Oct. 5, 2022) – Businesses that traditionally host guests are looking forward to the 30th Annual Biketoberfest® motorcycle rally scheduled for Oct. 13-16. Clean-up following the recent storm is well underway with many campgrounds, accommodations, restaurants, and event facilities preparing to host aspects of the four-day event schedule. With power and Internet restoration underway and water levels receding in many key venues, many local businesses are already up and running, with more coming online daily.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia

Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update

~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Schools Announce Inaugural Elevating Excellence Award Recipient

“As a district, we really want to value our employees when we think about climate and culture,” says Superintendent Mittelstadt. “In order to do that, you need to recognize greatness in what people are doing, just in the sense of them going above and beyond. That’s where our theme, Elevating Excellence, led to establishing the Elevating Excellence Award.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL
FloridaDaily

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Ian

FEMA announced on Saturday that Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise

GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

