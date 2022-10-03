Read full article on original website
All new Crimson Beast skins in VALORANT
VALORANT is full of exciting cosmetic bundles that allow players to customize their loadouts with unique styles and designs. Some bundles offer minimal designs for those that don’t want a lot of flashy colors, while others stand out and draw attention from everyone in the lobby. The Crimsonbeast weapon skin bundle falls into the second category, providing a fiery design for four weapons and a new melee skin.
Akshan fights dirty with this stupidly strong League bug
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is a League of Legends marksman destined to live either in the top lane or mid lane with the ability to revive his allies after hunting down the scoundrels who did them wrong. Although a relatively new champion to League, Akshan has already seen 21 bug fixes to fix all unintended interactions. Still, League streamer and content creator, Maks “Drututt” Przychodzień managed to find one more incredibly powerful bug.
Best Halloween-themed skins in VALORANT
Riot Games has created several holiday weapon skins for VALORANT over the last two years but outside of a few player cards and gun buddies, Riot has yet to release Halloween-themed weapon skins. With the spooky season in full swing, it is time to look at the weapon skin bundles...
All ‘pay to win’ skydive emotes in Apex Legends | Hard to hit hitboxes for Loba, Wraith, and more
Pay-to-win skins in Apex Legends are well-established and fairly easy to understand in their application. Certain legendary skins come with iron sights that make seeing the battlefield a little bit easier than others. But did you realize that certain skydive emotes could also fall into the pay-to-win category?. Ok, so...
VALORANT stuck on loading screen? Try this
Logging into VALORANT and queueing up for a match is an everyday occurrence for fans of the game. Generally, this process is as smooth as it gets, and players hardly run into any errors. Though Riot Games does a decent job of keeping its servers up, there can still be times when players run into errors that prevent them from logging into VALORANT.
3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game
League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
How to land at Driftwood and collect bars in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly challenging players with new quests every week. Part of this week’s quests asks the player to land on the floating pirate ship Driftwood and collect 100 Gold Bars in a single match. This can be difficult for some players because there aren’t that many bars on the pirate ship.
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
How to fix the ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most accessible multiplayer games in the world. In addition to being available on multiple platforms, Fortnite also has decent servers with excellent track records of staying online. While Fortnite will remain accessible throughout the majority of the year, there can be times when its servers...
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights
The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time. An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?
How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
When does Need for Speed Unbound release?
Need for Speed Unbound, the racing series’ 25th installment, is finally on its way this year. As the first Need for Speed game to be developed by Criterion Games since 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals, fans are hoping for it to inject new life into the franchise that has suffered from a mixed audience reception in recent entries.
Nintendo might be removing one of Pokémon’s most anxiety-inducing moments in Scarlet and Violet
Has watching a Poké Ball shake before you caught a Pokémon ever stressed you out? Good news: you may not have to wait in agony any longer. Pokémon news and leaks account Centro Leaks noticed several moments in recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailers where trainers’ Poké Balls appear to shake only once before confirming a capture. This is a departure from previous main-series Pokémon games, where Poké Balls traditionally shake three times before confirming captures. Instead, Scarlet and Violet appear to be borrowing from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which used single-shake Poké Balls.
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
Did a McDonald’s employee just leak the first image of Mario from the Mario movie?
With a whole Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Mario movie, the hype levels around the film continue their upward trajectory. The first official trailer for the Mario movie will debut in the next Direct, but fans still hadn’t gotten a glimpse of the movie until today. A potential leak from the movie was shared by a McDonald’s employee on Discord.
NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z
Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?
Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
