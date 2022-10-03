Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant crisis
Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over the city’s migrant crisis and pleaded for financial and legislative assistance from the federal government and state lawmakers. The emergency declaration will suspend certain land use requirements in order for the city to more rapidly construct tent camps to house...
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Nearly 2 million birds fly over New York in one night amid migration
New York — Peak migration season saw nearly 2 million birds fly over New York Tuesday night, said the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Ithaca, N.Y., but authorities stressed that light pollution continues to place a “significant impact” on the ability of birds to migrate safely at night.
Gov. Kathy Hochul confirms marijuana dispensaries set to open this year
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. In an exclusive interview with the Advance Media New York editorial board on Wednesday, Gov....
How to stream New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Wild Card series without cable
The New York Mets 2022 postseason run begins with a best-of-three National League Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres, and it all gets underway at Citi Field on Friday, October 7 (10/7/2022). The full series will air on ESPN, and can be streamed live on fuboTV and other...
All-CNY wrestling standout commits to Army
Senior Sam Sorenson, a star on the Homer wrestling team, committed to the Army’s wrestling squad on Thursday. The Knights are a Division I program that competes in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. The program has sent at least four competitors to the NCAA Championships in the past four seasons,
