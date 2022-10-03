Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. — All-CNY football player and wrestler Sam Sorenson has committed to wrestle for Division I Army. The Homer senior has two New York State championships and even has a third that he won in Wyoming during the Covid year.
Syracuse Crunch opens preseason with 4-3 win at Utica
Utica, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch opened its preseason slate with a 4-3 win over the Utica Comets tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center. Simon Ryfors led the team with two power-play goals while Shawn Element and Daniel Walcott contributed one goal each. Jack Thompson and Sean Day also tallied multi-point games with two helpers apiece.
Watch: Baldwinsville boys soccer blanks state-ranked West Genesee (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville boys soccer team picked up its seventh win of the season with a 4-0 shutout victory over No. 14 state-ranked West Genesee on Thursday. The Bees jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Johan Savage scored a goal with just over 17 minutes remaining in the first half.
13 Section III football teams are undefeated. Here’s why 8 can finish the season perfect
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football has been filled with standout teams this fall. With three weeks left in the regular season, 13 teams are still undefeated. Adirondack (4-0), Camden (4-0), Cazenovia (4-0), Christian Brothers Academy (5-0), Dolgeville (4-0), Fayetteville-Manlius (5-0), Frankfort-Schuyler (4-0), Fulton (4-0), General Brown (4-0), Holland Patent (5-0), Homer (4-0), Indian River (5-0) and Sandy Creek (4-0) are the last teams without a loss this fall.
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
Parade of Homes 2022 comes to Onondaga: Tickets, calendar, contests and more details
The annual Parade of Homes begins its eleven-day run on October 13 at the “Old Homes Estates” neighborhood in the town of Onondaga. The popular event of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central New York is a presentation of some of the region’s best builders, along with their product and service providers.
Independent and non-league football roundup: Fowler downs Oswego, 32-6
Fowler built up a big lead at the half and cruised to a 32-6 win over Oswego. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HS roundup: Homer’s Catherine Apker records 750th career save
Homer senior goalie Catherine Apker recorded her 750th career save in the Trojans’ 2-0 loss to Marcellus on Thursday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Watch: Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team wins on golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team defeated Phoenix, 3-2, in overtime Thursday. The Firebirds led 1-0 at the half, but the Brothers bounced back in the second half.
Dyaisha Fair shines in first look at new Syracuse women’s basketball squad at Monroe Madness
Rochester, N.Y -- Fans got their first look at Syracuse’s almost entirely new squad at Monroe Madness, which included contests and an intrasquad scrimmage. It was the first time Syracuse held a preseason event outside the Dome. Dyaisha Fair, who went to high school at Edison Tech just 10...
Wildhack: Over 40,000 tickets sold for N.C. State game creates opportunity for ‘incredible home-field advantage’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s next home game could be its largest turnout of the season thus far. SU athletic director John Wildhack said Thursday there are already “over 40,000″ tickets sold for No. 22 Syracuse’s game against No. 14 N.C. State at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Savannah Bananas’ unconventional style of baseball coming to Syracuse, Cooperstown in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Banana ball is coming to Central New York. The Savannah Bananas 2023 “world tour” will conclude with stops at Syracuse’s NBT Bank Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023, and in Cooperstown, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, on Sept. 16, 2023. The...
Most improved players: 15 girls soccer coaches make picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved players on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
All-CNY wrestling standout commits to Army
Senior Sam Sorenson, a star on the Homer wrestling team, committed to the Army’s wrestling squad on Thursday. The Knights are a Division I program that competes in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. The program has sent at least four competitors to the NCAA Championships in the past four seasons,
Class C football roundup: Holland Patent remains perfect
No. 16 state-ranked Holland Patent kept its perfect season alive with a 14-6 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Friday night.
Syracuse BMX pump track officially opens on Sunday with competition and art market
Syracuse’s BMX pump track on the Westside will officially open on Sunday with a competition, raffle and art market. More than 50 local vendors selling art, clothing, antiques and more will set up next to the pump track in Lipe Art Park, across from the Gear Factory on West Fayette Street. There will be a live painting, interactive art, a competition for cash and prizes on the track, and a raffle to fundraise for the park.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 7
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 7. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
Syracuse’s John Wildhack on Adam Weitsman’s plan to offer $1M to single recruit: ‘That’s an individual decision’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack has yet to talk to Adam Weitsman after one of the school’s most visible boosters announced that he would offer $1 million to a football recruit and a basketball recruit through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.
Who are the unsung heroes of Section III boys soccer? 18 coaches reveal their choices
Syracuse, N.Y. — To have a successful team, you need more than just stars, it takes contributions from everyone on the roster. With so many moving parts to a team, sometimes there are important players who fly under the radar. These players may not have the flashy numbers in the box scores, but their contributions don’t go unnoticed.
