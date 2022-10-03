ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Syracuse Crunch opens preseason with 4-3 win at Utica

Utica, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch opened its preseason slate with a 4-3 win over the Utica Comets tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center. Simon Ryfors led the team with two power-play goals while Shawn Element and Daniel Walcott contributed one goal each. Jack Thompson and Sean Day also tallied multi-point games with two helpers apiece.
SYRACUSE, NY
13 Section III football teams are undefeated. Here’s why 8 can finish the season perfect

Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football has been filled with standout teams this fall. With three weeks left in the regular season, 13 teams are still undefeated. Adirondack (4-0), Camden (4-0), Cazenovia (4-0), Christian Brothers Academy (5-0), Dolgeville (4-0), Fayetteville-Manlius (5-0), Frankfort-Schuyler (4-0), Fulton (4-0), General Brown (4-0), Holland Patent (5-0), Homer (4-0), Indian River (5-0) and Sandy Creek (4-0) are the last teams without a loss this fall.
SYRACUSE, NY
Most improved players: 15 girls soccer coaches make picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved players on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
SYRACUSE, NY
All-CNY wrestling standout commits to Army

Senior Sam Sorenson, a star on the Homer wrestling team, committed to the Army’s wrestling squad on Thursday. The Knights are a Division I program that competes in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. The program has sent at least four competitors to the NCAA Championships in the past four seasons,
WEST POINT, NY
Syracuse BMX pump track officially opens on Sunday with competition and art market

Syracuse’s BMX pump track on the Westside will officially open on Sunday with a competition, raffle and art market. More than 50 local vendors selling art, clothing, antiques and more will set up next to the pump track in Lipe Art Park, across from the Gear Factory on West Fayette Street. There will be a live painting, interactive art, a competition for cash and prizes on the track, and a raffle to fundraise for the park.
SYRACUSE, NY
New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
SYRACUSE, NY
