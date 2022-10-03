Read full article on original website
Related
Advocates tell top Canadian court US is not safe for asylum-seekers
Lawyers advocating for refugee safety argued before the Canadian Supreme Court on Thursday that the U.S. is unsafe for asylum-seekers, challenging the constitutionality of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The 2004 treaty allows the neighboring countries to share responsibility for migrants seeking asylum, obligating refugees to remain in whichever of the two nations they first […]
Barnes takes the fight to Johnson in Wisconsin Senate debate
The Democrat is seeking to reverse a recent slide in polls with Johnson widely seen as the most vulnerable GOP incumbent senator facing reelection in November.
Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to abortion in California's constitution
Proposition 1 placed on the ballot by the state Legislature asks voters to amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to an abortion and contraceptives.
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Friday night, after months and millions spent on TV ads, Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley finally go face-to-face. It's the only scheduled debate in the race to fill North Carolina's soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat. Party control in the chamber hangs in the balance -- and the race is a dead heat.
Comments / 0