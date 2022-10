Salmon fishing is a family affair for the Zugzda clan of Perth, in Fulton County. They’ve made it an annual tradition to hit the Salmon River during the fall spawn. Dad Joe and mom Heather, along with daughters Sophia, 9, and Mackenzie, 6, caught these salmon recently on the stretch of the Salmon River between the Town Pool and the ball field in Pulaski.

